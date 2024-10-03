Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dav Pilkey, dog man, Dog Man: Mission Impawsible, Mindscape

Dog Man: Mission Impawsible Announced For Consoles This December

Dog Man: Mission Impawsible will bring the character to a 2D side-scrolling platformer for multiple consoles this December

Article Summary Experience a new 2D side-scrolling adventure with Dog Man: Mission Impawsible this December on major consoles.

Join Dog Man and Supa Buddies in 50 levels across 5 worlds, chasing down a thief in this thrilling action game.

Switch between characters, using Rocket Boots and special abilities to defeat bosses and solve puzzles.

Explore iconic Dog Man settings and enjoy humor, action, collectibles, and captivating comic-inspired animation.

Game publisher Mindscape and artist Dav Pilkey announced a brand new title featuring the character Dog Man, as console players will be getting Dog Man: Mission Impawsible. The game will take the popular graphic novel characters and throw them into a 2D side-scrolling world, where you will em-bark on a thrilling adventure totally original from the comics. We have more details below, along with the debut trailer for you to check out above, as the game will be released for all three major consoles on December 6, 2024.

Dog Man: Mission Impawsible

Help Dog Man and his friends chase down the supa bad guys in their most impawsible mission yet! Embark on an exciting journey across 50 unique levels spanning five diverse worlds, all in pursuit of the thief who stole the key to the city. Switch between Dog Man and his Supa Buddies, each equipped with special abilities and gadgets like Rocket Boots, Retractable Claws, and Dirt-Proof Pants. Together, conquer challenging obstacles and take down powerful, recognizable bosses!

50 Exciting Levels: Explore iconic locations from the Dog Man universe, including the City Hall, Giant Marshmallow Factory, and Police Station. Each location offers platforming and puzzle-solving challenges.

Explore iconic locations from the Dog Man universe, including the City Hall, Giant Marshmallow Factory, and Police Station. Each location offers platforming and puzzle-solving challenges. Teamwork: Switch between Dog Man and his Supa Buddies, each with their own special abilities, to overcome obstacles and defeat bosses. Dog Man : Digs underground and glides through the air. Li'l Petey : Hacks gadgets and fits into small spaces. 80-HD : Pushes heavy objects and jumps long distances.

Switch between Dog Man and his Supa Buddies, each with their own special abilities, to overcome obstacles and defeat bosses. Fun Gadgets: Unlock new gadgets and abilities like a grappling hook, rocket boots, and power gloves as you progress to navigate through levels.

Unlock new gadgets and abilities like a grappling hook, rocket boots, and power gloves as you progress to navigate through levels. Puzzles and Bosses: Solve puzzles and defeat unique bosses, using your team's abilities in clever ways during each boss fight.

Solve puzzles and defeat unique bosses, using your team's abilities in clever ways during each boss fight. Humor and Action: Enjoy funny dialogue, amusing interactions, and non-stop action that keeps you engaged in Dog Man's world.

Enjoy funny dialogue, amusing interactions, and non-stop action that keeps you engaged in Dog Man's world. Rewards and Collectibles: Revisit levels with new gadgets to find secret areas, and rescue the missing Comic Club members.

Revisit levels with new gadgets to find secret areas, and rescue the missing Comic Club members. Art Style: Experience great animations inspired by the books, with comic-style sound effects that add a fun, cartoonish touch to the action.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!