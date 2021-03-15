Rain On Your Parade Announces A Proper Release Date

Developer and publisher Unbound Creations have revealed that they now have a release date set for their new game Rain On Your Parade. In case you haven't seen this game before, you play as a small cloud in the sky without a care in the world, especially when it comes to other people's lives. You will hover over people and cast down all sorts of weather conditions onto whatever they're doing. Rain, sleet, snow, windy conditions, even lighting. You have an arsenal of bad weather ready to rain down on whoever is below you. You can check out the latest trailer for the game down at the bottom as we now know the game will be released on PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox on April 15th, 2021.

Rain On Your Parade is a slapstick comedy game where you play as a mischievous cloud determined to ruin everybody's day. Play across a wide range of levels while unlocking new abilities and mechanics that get progressively more ridiculous. Travel across the world, inventing new ways of causing chaos and mayhem. Turn the perfectly dry and sunny wedding day into a wet one, unleash thunder and lightning upon the cities, bring pandemonium to supermarket shoppers, destroy farmer's crops, sneak around military bases and rain down meteors on dinosaurs! Yes, not even the dinosaurs are safe! As you progress in the game you will unlock new and more comical methods of causing bedlam. Use thunder and lightning to scare people out of hiding and set things alight, tornadoes to suck up everything that gets in its path, rain explosive material that you can blow up and even entire meteors and much more.