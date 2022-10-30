Rain World: Downpour Set For Release In January 2023

Akupara Games and Videocult have released new details for Rain World: Downpour, as the new content will drop in January. This DLC expansion will expand on the game's storyline. as you will be headed into a brand new area to help out five new characters with different abilities and personalities find their way through a world of harsh conditions and constant rain. If you're already playing the main game, then picking up on the mechanics of this should be pretty easy. You can check out the trailer below before it is officially released on January 19th, 2023.

"Rain World: Downpour is a DLC expansion of Rain World. Take control of five new characters with new abilities in this vast, redefined world. Slugcats have adapted to the harsh conditions alongside evolved predators! Survive new environmental conditions, dangers and explore uncharted territory. Return to the unwavering wild in Downpour, where you explore new, harsh lands and survive new predators. As time passed, the slugcat has evolved. With five variants of the species – take advantage of various skills that they possess and explore their own personal tales.

Breaking New Ground to Explore – With ten expansive regions across thousands of new maps, environments, and weather to survive and discover.

With ten expansive regions across thousands of new maps, environments, and weather to survive and discover. Five Additional Characters – All with unique abilities, skillsets, gameplay style, and stories.

All with unique abilities, skillsets, gameplay style, and stories. Challenge Mode – Put your survivability to the test in multiple pre-constructed arena scenarios, adapting to each room as the difficulty increases.

Put your survivability to the test in multiple pre-constructed arena scenarios, adapting to each room as the difficulty increases. Safari Mode – Observe an ecosystem unfold! Revisit areas once explored safely through the eyes of an observer – control and play as other creatures in the game to influence the scene.

Observe an ecosystem unfold! Revisit areas once explored safely through the eyes of an observer – control and play as other creatures in the game to influence the scene. Jolly Co-Op – Up to four local players can explore and survive all base-game campaigns in this local co-op mode. See if the power of friendship can overcome the treacherous world of Rain World."