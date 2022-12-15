Rainbow Six Siege Brings Back The Wintry Snow Brawl

Ubisoft will be bringing back their annual Wintry Snow Brawl to Rainbow Six Siege as the event kicks off on Friday. The event has been a hit for the past couple of years they've held it as you'll be getting what is essentially a holiday update for the game. This includes a new mode for you to play, new cosmetics to match the season, and other winter-themed things happening throughout the game. The event will launch on December 16th, but before that, here's more info on the event and the trailer.

"Equipped with unlimited snowballs as their main weapon and a holiday-themed secondary gadget, players will enjoy a chilling fight in a revisited Chalet map, at night. Flags can be released by the holder or by taking down the carrier and fallen flags can be returned to base by picking them up. Three hits down a player and sends them to Respawn, and in this mode, Infinite Respawn will be active. Boosts available on the map include running speed, rate of fire, air jab ammo, and health packs. The team with the most points at the end of the five-minute round wins! This time, Snow Brawl features 12 playable Operators, including three Operators new to the event: Dokkaebi, Grim, and Sens. Players can fight as The Blue Blades with Operators Dokkaebi, Grim, Sens, Rook, Vigil, Frost, Castle, Thorn, or The Orange Blizzard with Operators Ash, Blackbeard, Montagne, and Osa."

"The Rainbow Six Siege Snow Brawl Collection returns with 45 wintry items, including uniforms, headgear, matching weapon skins, and Operator card portraits for those in The Orange Blizzards and The Blue Blades. Snow Brawl also introduces the Snowflake Bundle with includes a signature weapon skin, a universal attachment skin, charm, and background. All Snow Brawl bundles will be available on the in-game Store for 1680 R6C or via the collection packs at 300 R6C (12,500 Renown) each. One free Collection pack will be gifted to all players who log into the game during the Snow Brawl event, and one additional per week as they complete the weekly challenges."