Rainbow Six Siege Launches A Neon Dawn Story Trailer

Before Operation Neon Dawn launches into Rainbow Six Siege tomorrow, Ubisoft has released a new story trailer for it. This one is totally animated as the characters pick back up where we kinda last left them with a setup in The Arena. Here, a selection of team captains have been given a team of different operators, some they don't exactly like working with, in order to learn how to work together. But in the process, Mira discovers a new name on the list. We won't spoil any more of it for you, just enjoy the video down below as you get to know Aruni better. Along with the info we have on the next operation as it goes into effect on December 1st, 2020.

In Operation Neon Dawn, Rainboiw Six Siege players will discover a brand-new defender: Aruni. equipped with an original gadget called the Surya Gate, Aruni can deploy laser gates on walls, hatches, doors, and windows. Those gates damage Attackers and their utility but turn off to allow defenders to access. The gate is intended as an obstacle, zapping all drones, projectiles and damage Operators. Aruni comes with a P10 RONI or a MK 14 EBR as a primary weapon, and a PRB 92 as a secondary weapon. In addition to this new Operator, players will discover a reimagined Skyscraper map, which has been newly reworked with three major objectives. The first is driving Attackers inside by lowering the number of balconies and relocating them to remove some of the crossfire players could create previously from outside. An entirely new rotation between the two sides of the building on the second floor was also added. Lastly, the bombsites have been balanced to make them all more competitive. With this new season also come new accessibility features. Voice to Text and Text to Voice options for the in-game chat channel as well as chat assistance like Narration and Hints have been added to the Options menu. Besides, players can now adjust the audio/visual cues for the chat and the font scaling.