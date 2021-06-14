Rainbow Six Siege New Season North Star Launches Today

Ubisoft launched the latest season of Rainbow Six Siege today with North Star, and revealed more plans for crossplay. For the new content, which includes the new operative Thunderbird and a rework of the Favela map, you can read the full patch notes here, and we have a few notes about them below. Meanwhile, the plans for crossplay and cross-progression will start on June 30th as the first versions of it will start on PC, Stadia, and Amazon Luna, while the console versions of Xbox and PlayStation will be available sometime in early 2022.

You wouldn't think such a calm individual on the ground was wildfire in the sky, but sometimes risks are necessary to save lives. Specialist Mina "Thunderbird" Sky's quiet strength does nothing to hide her passion and dedication to her community. A newcomer from the Nakoda Territories has joined Team Rainbow: Thunderbird. This reckless helicopter pilot brings her altruistic philosophy directly to the field, as a new defender with the ability to spare healing devices: the Kóna stations. Also, discover the freshly reworked Favela map.

Favela was originally made to provide Rainbow Six Siege players with a brand new destruction experience and was never intended for competitive play. While the destructible exterior walls on Favela map have allowed for interesting strategies, they never provided players with perfectly balanced gameplay. Attackers had plenty of entry points to breach, making it difficult for Defenders to guard their objectives. The goal of this rework was to make gameplay on Favela map more balanced and competitive, while still retaining its element of fun.

The two main entryways on Favela's roof have been preserved. They were previously named 3F Main Stairs, 3F Back Stairs, and 3F Packaging and are now named 3F Red Stairs, 3F Trash Chute, and 3F Electrical. The map's small size, irregular exterior, and verticality also remain. The rest of the map, including the overall structure of the main building, has been completely remade, so players will get to experience a virtually new location that retains the same theme as the original Favela.