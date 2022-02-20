Rainbow Six Siege Reveals Plans For 2022 Content & Updates

Ubisoft dropped more details of what they have coming down the road for Rainbow Six Siege in 2022 for both content and game updates. The final day of the Six Invitational 2022 is happening as we speak, but the people behind the game are looking at the next year's worth of content as they revealed the Year 7 Roadmap along with a number of new additions. Including further steps to clean up their lobbies and ban individuals who are toxic or cheating. Not to mention balancing and upgrades to console play. We have the rundown below along with the latest video showcasing everything coming in Year 7.

YEAR 7 ROADMAP Demon Veil, the first season of Year 7, will bring the Japanese Defender Azami, a new country club map set in Ireland, and a Team Deathmatch permanent game mode. Season 2 will introduce a Belgian Operator and an exclusive Team Deathmatch map set in Greece. Season 3's Operator arrives from Singapore, bringing a new competitive map. The last Operator of the year will be from Colombia. PLAYER BEHAVIOR & REPUTATION SYSTEM Throughout Year 7, the development team will take steps towards addressing specific player behavior to further anti-cheat efforts introduced in Year 6 like the Reputation System. Season 1 introduces improvements towards detecting griefing and player disconnects. Season 2 tackles players who misuse friendly fire through sanctions restricting reverse friendly fire as well as improving match cancellations. In Season 3, players can access reporting options in Match Replay to address harassment in voice and video chat. Season 3 also introduces Reputation Scores for players, which will launch in Season 4 and start deploying rewards and sanctions to block repeat offenders. In Year 7, the development team strives to meet their continued goal of creating a secure and fair environment. RAINOW SIX SIEGE YEAR 7 PASS From tomorrow until March 21, players can purchase the limited-time Year Pass for $30 or the Premium Year Pass for $60. The Year Pass unlocks the four seasonal Battle Passes – which includes a 14-day early access to new Operators when they launch – while the Premium Year Pass unlocks four Battle Passes, the early access to new Operators, exclusive Exotic weapon skins, VIP credits, and more. Players who purchase the Premium Year Pass will also unlock 20 extra Tiers out of 100, receiving rewards quicker.

CONSOLE GAMEPLAY Console players will receive several dedicated updates this year including aim control personalization, new controller input presets, and field of view settings. ONBOARDING FEATURES To better introduce new players to Rainbow Six Siege, Year 7 adds a Shooting Range: playable spaces to practice, train, and experiment without the pressure of a match. Another onboarding tool, Operator Tips, will let players get to know each Operator, their gadgets, and any tips that might be helpful for Attacker or Defender strategies. BALANCING AND PLAYLIST UPDATES The development team will continue reworking several Operators this year including Zero, Bandit, Dokkaebi, and Thatcher. Year 7 will add Team Deathmatch and Arcade permanently to the playlist, as well as revamping the Ranked experience to reflect a player's progression better.