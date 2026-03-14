Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Foxy Dumplings, Soft Crunch Games

Foxy Dumplings Opens Sign-Up For New Steam Playtest

Now you can makle dumplings as a fox in the new cozy cooking game Foxy Dumplings as an open playtest is available on Steam

Article Summary Foxy Dumplings opens Steam playtest, letting players cook and manage a cozy fox-run dumpling shop.

Play as chef Lisa, explore 12 cultures, and create authentic dumplings across diverse recipes and missions.

Grow over 40 plants, take on dozens of mini-games, and upgrade your fox’s food truck and kitchen gear.

Share in-game food photos, help local communities, and enjoy a charming, no-AI cooking adventure.

Indie game developer and publisher Soft Crunch Games has confirmed that it has opened playtests for its new game, Foxy Dumplings. If you didn't already know by the name, you play as a fox who makes dumplings at a small restaurant, filling orders and running the place while also taking care of multiple other tasks. The game has opened up sign-ups for people to do the Steam playtest, which will let you play a section of the title. You can also check out the latest trailer here.

Foxy Dumplings

Meet Lisa, a professional chef who, after experiencing burnout, decides to get back on her feet and rediscover her joy of cooking. Armed with her family's dumpling recipe, she sets out into the world to explore different cultures and recipes and win the hearts of food lovers everywhere with her food truck! And since cooking brings people together, she'll not only be serving meals, but also helping local communities, growing plants, and developing new recipes, all while managing both the economic aspects of her small business, as well as customer satisfaction, and of course, trying to keep the work-life balance and finding the time to rest.

12 different cultures and authentic dumpling recipes from around the world!

Dozens of cooking-focused mini-games

Over 40 plants to grow in your own greenhouse

More than 60 different ingredients and toppings are available for you to develop your own recipes

In-game Foxtagram allows you not only to take and post pictures of the dishes you've cooked, but also to share them with friends outside the game!

New equipment and upgrades are waiting for those who love to expand their kitchen capabilities

Dozens of decorations that can help attract

Many main and side missions for you to help local communities

New challenges await creative chefs every day

Engaging storyline and charming aesthetics with no AI!

Full controller and touchscreen support

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