Rainbow Six Siege Reveals Year 6 Season 3: Crystal Guard Content

Ubisoft has released details this morning about the next season coming to Rainbow Six Siege as we're all getting a Crystal Guard. The team is getting a new operator named Osa, a military engineer coming from Croatia, who comes with a new piece of gear in the form of a crystal shield. Which can protect her and others in a small space, much like Clash with her plastic one, except it can be mounted in windows and moved around like the metal shields. Along with the new operator comes light reworks of the maps Coastline, Bank, and Clubhouse, which should make the esports scene a little more interesting since those are all maps used in competition. Along with several other updates including Flash Detection System, gadget damage adjustments, an armor rework, and RIM lighting that highlights opponents.

In Crystal Guard, players will discover a brand-new attacker, Osa, equipped with Talon-8 Clear Shield: a transparent bulletproof shield that she can deploy on the ground, in doorframes, or in window frames. She can navigate with the shield in her hands if needed, albeit with certain restrictions (weapon stored, no sprint, no prone). Osa is a medium speed, medium armor Operator, equipped with 556 Xl or PDW9 as primary weapon and the PMM as a secondary weapon. In addition, the Bank, Coastline, and Clubhouse maps have been rebuilt from the ground up to enhance balancing, environmental destruction, sound propagation, and lighting. Crystal Guard introduces numerous balancing adjustments to these maps including a 1F Reception bomb site replacing the 1F Service Entrance site on Coastline, new locations, and more entryways – for example, a new alleyway in Bank and a new path in Clubhouse have been edited. In terms of environmental destruction, the Bank and Coastline maps feature new destroyable walls: on Bank, the Railing on 2F Skyline and on Coastline, the exterior wall in 2F VIP lounge.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rainbow Six Siege: Siege Year 6 Collector's Case Trailer | Ubisoft [NA] (https://youtu.be/Vj2OxxYnQXQ)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rainbow Six Siege: Year 6 Season 3 Crystal Guard Reveal | Ubisoft [NA] (https://youtu.be/pA-8kUBHEDs)