Rainway Announces Cloud Gaming Partnership With Microsoft

Rainway announced today that they have partnered with Microsoft to help enhance the way the company handles cloud gaming moving forward. According to the company, they have provided its Software Development Kit to help streamline the Xbox Cloud Gaming tech, which will be utilized for the browser solution systems so that it will be possible for Xbox Game Pass to have content playable through several different devices including Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, and Safari. The goal of which is pretty straightforward as they are now looking to compete with services like Google Stadia and Amazon Luna so that you have the ability to play from anywhere as long as you're logged into their system. And considering the library Microsoft has for XGP, it will transform them into the biggest company offering streaming gaming content once everything is operational. We have a couple of quotes about the deal below.