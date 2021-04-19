Rainway Announces Cloud Gaming Partnership With Microsoft
Rainway announced today that they have partnered with Microsoft to help enhance the way the company handles cloud gaming moving forward. According to the company, they have provided its Software Development Kit to help streamline the Xbox Cloud Gaming tech, which will be utilized for the browser solution systems so that it will be possible for Xbox Game Pass to have content playable through several different devices including Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, and Safari. The goal of which is pretty straightforward as they are now looking to compete with services like Google Stadia and Amazon Luna so that you have the ability to play from anywhere as long as you're logged into their system. And considering the library Microsoft has for XGP, it will transform them into the biggest company offering streaming gaming content once everything is operational. We have a couple of quotes about the deal below.
"Our goal at Xbox is to enable gamers around the world to play the games they want, on the devices they want, with the people they want," said Kevin LaChapelle, GM for Project xCloud Platform. "To provide a consistent cloud gaming experience that spans multiple devices, we're making games available through browser which provides the necessary performance, compatibility, and speed that meets the needs of gamers. As we continue on our journey to deliver content on a range of new devices through the web, we're excited to partner with Rainway and utilize their cutting-edge browser technology in our streaming stack."
"By making our real-time interactive streaming technology available to our App Services partners, we usher in a new era where developers and organizations are empowered to build the future of computing, collaboration, productivity, and development. We are proud to say Microsoft, as one of our first App Services Partners, was able to use our technology to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to more users and devices," said Rainway CEO, Andrew Sampson.