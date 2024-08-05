Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: ProbablyMonsters, RallyHere

RallyHere Partners With ProbablyMonsters For Multi-Game Support

RallyHere and ProbablyMonsters have come together to support multiple video game releases coming out over the next few years

Article Summary RallyHere and ProbablyMonsters announce partnership for multi-game support over the next few years.

RallyHere's multiplayer backend-as-a-service to power new titles from Battle Barge and Hidden Grove.

Dean Johnson of Hidden Grove praises the integration and technical support of RallyHere’s platform.

Sophie Huang highlights collaboration and technology benefits accelerating game shipping and quality.

This morning, RallyHere and ProbablyMonsters came together to announce a new partnership for support across multiple video games for the next few years. In case you weren't aware of what the two companies do, RallyHere is a cross-platform multiplayer backend-as-a-service, while ProbablyMonsters is an indie developer that's been working on titles that don't fit the conventional norms as they experiment with different titles. RallyHere's systems will be utilized for the debut titles of new games coming from two of PMN's development teams, Battle Barge and Hidden Grove. What those games are was not revealed today, so we'll be waiting to see what's coming down the road from the company. For now, we have a couple of quotes from both companies about the new partnership as we wait to see what exactly they will be supporting and in what specific capacity.

RallyHere x ProbablyMonsters

"During our evaluation of potential service partnerships RallyHere stood out and impressed us with their proven track record of developing a platform built for games as a service capable of supporting customers at scale," said Dean Johnson, Senior Engineering Director of Hidden Grove. "We were able to quickly incorporate their SDK and were using RallyHere in our playtesting within a sprint. The quality and speed of their technical support and guidance has been fantastic. We often talk in-depth with the engineers who built the features, and we look forward to shipping our game on their service platform."

"The partnership and collaboration we've experienced with the team from RallyHere has been world-class," said Sophie Huang, Technical Product Manager at ProbablyMonsters. Our game teams, data insights, and operational teams are leveraging their technology, knowledge, and experience to accelerate our path to shipping. We meet regularly to share roadmaps and agree on strategies to improve gameplay outcomes and the quality of the experience."

