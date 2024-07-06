Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Playable Worlds, Stars Reach

Raph Koster Stars In New Video Introducing Stars Reach

Playable Worlds has a new video out for Stars Reach as Raph Koster takes center stage to introduce the enviroment of this world.

Article Summary Raph Koster unveils the vibrant world of Stars Reach in a new video.

Stars Reach promises a mix of casual to hardcore gameplay and no set classes.

Dynamic, player-influenced universe with procedural planets and economies.

Diverse combat and crafting systems allow creativity in exploration and battles.

Indie game developer and publisher Playable Worlds released a new video this week for Stars Reach as Raph Koster takes center stage. The company's CEO hosts this video as they show off the environment of the game and some of the places in which you'll be playing. Essentially, giving a somewhat guided tour of a living world inside their upcoming MMO. Enjoy the video here, as we're still waiting to hear the release info.

Stars Reach

Stars Reach is set in a colorful, optimistic science-fantasy setting that appeals to a wider audience than just the MMORPG faithful – with gameplay that scales from casual to hardcore, from a quick five-minute session to a full-on gaming marathon. A lot of MMORPGs will let you build your own home, but Stars Reach lets you build that home on the planet you choose, a subterranean lava mining facility, an underwater domed farm, an orbital starport…even wormgates to reach other solar systems. You're limited only by your imagination. No classes and no rails – just a wide-open world of adventure at your fingertips.

Created by the designer of Ultima Online and Star Wars Galaxies, Stars Reach is an intelligent, living, fully-modifiable universe that offers players a unique opportunity to experience life on distant worlds. The galaxy continually evolves, featuring procedurally generated planets that are as intriguing as they are varied. Gameplay options are equally diverse, allowing you to engage with the aspects that interest you the most or to change your focus as often as you like – there is no single best path through this game.

Gameplay you haven't seen before. Everything — terrain, creatures, plants — reacts to what you do and to local conditions. It isn't pre-scripted; it's organic and simulated.

Every planet can be different — Different seasons, years, climates… and once players set up a government there, other things like tax rates, build permissions, or even the PVP rules may also vary.

Living planets. These worlds work the way the real world does: whether you break it or build it, you, the players, own it. Our trees grow, throw off seedlings, and spread into forests. They also burn down. Our rivers flow, and you can dam them up or irrigate a desert.

Exciting combat featuring customizable weapons that enable both fast-paced action and tactics more like what traditional MMO players are used to – on both the ground and in space!

A fully player-driven economy includes mining through deformable terrain, crafting a wide array of objects, building entire cities with your friends, and engaging in missions set by other players.

