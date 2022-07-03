Ratalaika Games Releases Two Games In One With The Parasite Pack

Ratalaika Games and Scottish developer Lowtek Games Studio have released a two-in-one game as you can now play the Parasite Pack. The pack contains two games that have a retro vibe going for them, but they are anything but as they have modern mechanics and challenges that would make anyone with an Atari joystick cringe. The two games are Tapeworm Disco Puzzle, which is a casual puzzle title that will have you navigating areas as a tapeworm without dying, and Flea which will have you playing as a flea that can't stop jumping as you try to navigate levels. The pack is available right now for digital download on all three major consoles, but you can check out more about them below along with a trailer to see what you'll be getting ahead of time.

Tapeworm Disco Puzzle (PS4/5/XB1/Switch)

Inspiration and obvious retro homage goes to Snake and lolo with a few extra ingredients added to give it its own originality, Tapeworm Disco Puzzle… offers a little bit more to keep the player entertained. It's a mix somewhere between snake, lolo and lemmings but has enough unique elements to set it apart from all of those. Best described as a more casual puzzle game with occasional 'thinky' moments. Gamers will help uncover the mystery of the fleas acting strangely. Puzzles will become increasingly harder at times but are never too long with fresh challenges and new mechanics every 20 levels or so. Gamers can also team up with a friend in tapeworm for 25 co-op levels. Each level has an objectives and obstacles like:

Avoid enemies

Don't kill the fleas

Collect all the notes

Help the fleas collect the blood

Open Doors with switches

Help Fleada get to the gig on time

Flea (PS4/5/XB1/Switch)

Flea is a challenging 2D platformer with an intriguing back story. Play as Henry the Hyperactive Flea who just can't stop jumping! Navigate the beasts and collect blood to get to the heart of the problems. These fleas are intelligent and have created a network of bendy straws to help navigate. Every dog has a different theme and soundtrack, more abilities and enemies make appearances in later levels. There are a bunch of other parasites you will meet on your journey from friendly fleas, to ticks, mosquitos and tapeworms. Henry must come to terms with his hyperactivity while avoiding thumb tacks and collecting blood for the refu-fleas. In flea you are constantly jumping. You must avoid tacks, pits and other less friendly parasites.