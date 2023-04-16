Ravenlok Comes To PC & Xbox In Early May Cococucumber finally has a release date set for Ravenlok as it will come to PC platforms as well as Xbox consoles in a few weeks.

Indie developer and publisher Cococucumber revealed this past week that Ravenlok will be coming to Xbox as well as PC platforms the first week of May. The game has been teased for a few and has gotten some praise for its look and feel, as it has a modern approach to classic 3D adventure games, all with an art style that is just lovely. The game is currently scheduled to be released on May 4th, as we have the latest trailer and info on it below.

"Kira and her family have moved into their new home in the countryside, inherited from a missing relative. While investigating a dusty barn, Kira stumbles through a mirror into a magical realm. Dazed and confused, a world of fantasy greets her, filled with curious characters and menacing monsters. In this troubled land, Kira takes up the mantle as Ravenlok; with a sword and shield in hand, she begins an epic journey to save the fallen Realm of Dunia from the clutches of a tyrannical queen. Embark on a whimsical adventure through enchanted lands, exploring a lost Labyrinth, a menacing Mask Mansion and more. Hack and slash through jumping jesters, power dash through sinister shadow birds, or cast a fiery spell to burn down a monstrous mechanical eagle. Level up and unlock new abilities to unleash ice missiles, drink potions to regain health, and earn an arsenal of magic bombs. Complete puzzles and quests to assist the quirky yet charming citizens to restore the realm to its former glory."

"Journey through a cinematic 3D pixel fairy tale, enhanced by the studio's signature voxel aesthetic. A vibrant color palette elevates the art style, highlighting the charming characters and lush environmental details. A grand and suspenseful original soundtrack provides a gripping sense of immersion to accompany your adventure. Rendered in stunning 4K resolution at 60fps, and fully optimized for the Xbox Series X, Ravenlok is a feast for the senses."