Ravensburger Announces Disney Villainous: Bigger & Badder

Ravensburger has announced a new expansion to the Disney Villainous line of games as they will be releasing Bigger & Badder next year. Much as they have in the past, you're getting three new villain characters from different Disney and Pixar films and franchises to add to the mix of the main game. The three new characters include cover star Syndrome (The Incredibles), Lotso, also known as Lots-o'-Huggin' Bear (Toy Story 3), and the amazing and powerful Madam Mim (The Sword in the Stone). Each one of them with their own specialized pieces, which they didn't have to show just yet, all contained in the box you see below. Here's some added info from the team about this expansion.

Just as he does in The Incredibles, Syndrome will face off against Frozone and the Parr family, using his minions and advanced technology to come out ahead. To win as Syndrome, players will need to upgrade the Omnidroid, then defeat it and all Heroes in his Realm. Lotso seeks to control Sunnyside Daycare by reducing four Heroes' Strength (utilizing a game mechanic new to Disney Villainous) and moving those Heroes to the toddlers' Caterpillar Room. Finally, those playing as Madam Mim will need to win a wizard's duel against Merlin, using Mim's Transformations to defeat Merlin's. All of the new Villains can be mixed and matched with villains from previous Disney Villainous titles.

This will be the fifth expansion to the game, bringing the grand total of villains you can play (including the main set) to 24. And to be fair, they haven't even reached the halfway mark of how many villains they could add to this game if they truly wanted to. It's slowly becoming one of the best tabletop game deals Disney has done in recent years. The expansion doesn't have a precise release date yet, only the window of March 2022 for now.