Ravensburger Reveals Several New Tabletop Items For Spring 2024

Ravensburger revealed multiple new tabletop titles for the family by themselves, BRIO, and ThinkFun, all coming out this Spring.

Ravensburger revealed multiple tabletop titles being released for Spring 2024, as they showed off family games from themselves, BRIO, and ThinkFun. Each of these provides a bit of a challenge for kids below a certain age while also being a fun family game that adults and parents can get into. If you're leaning more on the all-adults side, a couple of these might make for fun drinking games, but that's up to you to decide with other adults. We have all of the new titles revealed for you below, with notes on when they'll go on sale.

Garden Heist

When the gardener's away, the raccoons will play in this hide-and-seek game based on Red Light, Green Light! Sneak around the garden as raccoons to steal food and coveted trash treasure. The gardener sits behind the house screen until they pop open the window and try to spy raccoons hiding behind obstacles. With familiar gameplay, cute illustrations, and a memorable table presence, this classic with a twist is sure to be a family favorite. (Ages 6+ / $24.99 USD, $34.99 CAD / Available June 2024)

Mycelia

In this enchanting introduction to deck-building games, players assemble a team of wondrous mushroom folk to help you on your mission to collect the magical dewdrops from your forest to the Shrine of Life. Play solo or with up to four players, with included expansions for extra play. (Ages 9+ | $39.99 USD, $49.99 CAD)

Math Path Monster

Teamwork and math skills equal victory in Math Path Monster, the newest cooperative game from ThinkFun. Deep in the mountains, players stumble upon the Math Monster's lair and must beat him in an epic race to the cave entrance. Kids develop teamwork and collaboration as they unite to outsmart the Math Monster by using addition and subtraction. Can you and your team outwit the monster before it catches up? (Ages 6+ / $19.99 USD, $26.99 CAD / Available February 2024)

Oh My Pigeons!

In this ridiculous party game of fowl play, players fill their benches with adorable pigeon miniatures to prove they rule the roost. Use your cards to tempt pigeons with snacks, steal pigeons from your neighbors, or leave it up to fate when you roll – or flick?! – the die. Can you outwit, outplay, and out-pigeon your friends? (Ages 8+ / $19.99 USD, $29.99 CAD / Available August 2024)

That's Not A Hat

Ravensburger's deceptively simple party game is back with a battle of the generations. The goal: remember objects inspired by Millennials and Gen Z as cards are flipped over and "regifted" around the table. You only see each card once, so you better remember what they are… or lie trying! The Pop Culture edition includes 30 special cards that allow you to pass gifts across the table, adding even more madcap mayhem to the table. (Ages 8+ / $9.99 USD, $14.99 CAD / Available June 2024)

BRIO Dinosaur Adventure Set

Explore the amazing prehistoric world of dinosaurs in the BRIO Dinosaur Adventure Set. This 21-piece train set is full of dinosaur-themed play and includes a train with two wagons and multiple scenic pieces like the dangerous lava cave and grassy meadow tracks. Three playful dinosaurs are included in this playset, all featuring colorful designs and unique moving parts that allow them to interact with the world around them. (Ages 3+ / $79.99 USD, $99.99 CAD / Available Spring 2024)

GraviTrax Junior

Designed with little ones in mind, GraviTrax Junior introduces children to marble run and construction toys in a vibrant and easy-to-learn way. Start building right away with GraviTrax Junior Starter Sets and immerse yourself in thematic worlds for added creative play. The GraviTrax Junior lines feature jungle, ice, desert, and ocean-themed sets and expansions. (Ages 3+ / $24.99-129.99 USD, $34.09-169.99.99 CAD / Available March 2024)

