Ravensburger Will Release Super Mario Labyrinth Next Week

Ravensburger announced today that they will be releasing a special crossover version of Labyrinth as we're getting Super Mario Labyrinth. As you might suspect, you're getting the classic gameplay of the totally randomized path-creating game with a number of the iconic characters from the Nintendo franchise rolled into one. It doesn't appear as if they've changed much of the gameplay to what it usually is, so those of you familiar with it should have no issue picking it up. The game will be released on September 8th through Amazon and will be going for $35.

Labyrinth has been an international classic for 35 years! Now it features characters from the beloved Super Mario games. On your turn, you'll shift the maze and move along the path, trying to get to the characters on your cards while blocking your opponents. Be the first to find all your characters and make it back to your starting place to win! Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, Princess Peach, Bowser, Donkey Kong, and other popular Super Mario characters are lost in a maze! On your turn, you'll shift the maze and move along the path, trying to get to the characters on your cards while blocking your opponents. Be the first to find all your characters and make it back to your starting place to win! Each game comes with one game board, 34 maze tiles, 24 character cards, and four playing pieces.

Clear instructions walk you step – by – step through the game as you set up and start to play. Rulebook includes instructions in English, Spanish, French, Italian, Dutch, and Portuguese.

Super Mario Labyrinth supports two to four players ages seven and up and takes 20 – 30 minutes to play.

An exciting game with high – quality components and a board that changes every time, Super Mario Labyrinth is a joy to play again and again.