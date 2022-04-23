Raw Fury Announces Dome Keeper To Be Released In 2022

Raw Fury revealed a new game on the way prior to PAX East 2022 happening this week, as Dome Keeper will arrive later this year. Developed by a German couple going under the studio name Bippinbits, this is a mining game that incorporates roguelike elements as well as some RPG mechanics. You'll mine for resources through various tunnels and underground pathways to gain resources, which you will use to fend off aliens trying to attack your location. Once a wave of enemies is destroyed, you'll dive back in to find better resources for a greater challenge to come. You can check out the latest trailer down below as we wait for an official release date to be announced.

Dome Romantik has grown to become Dome Keeper with beautiful updated pixel art, atmospheric music and sound and more of everything. Defend your dome from wave after wave of hostile attacks in this roguelike survival miner. Use the time between each attack to dig beneath the surface in search of valuable resources. Use them carefully on powerful upgrades to help you stay alive and make it to the next world.

Drill tunnels beneath your dome in search of precious materials. Watch the time, you need to get back to the dome and be ready when the next wave of attack comes. How deep will you get this time? How much can you carry back? Take control of the defenses and fend off the alien attacks. Air and ground, slow and fast, the attackers must be prioritized and dealt with before they tear your dome apart. Use your mineral harvest to gain powerful upgrades; improve the strength of your weapon, make your drill more powerful, increase the speed of your jetpack and research other improvements. Find artifacts to give an extra boost to your survival odds.