Raw Fury Takes Over As Publisher For Both Regions Of Ruin Titles

Regions Of Ruin has a brand new publisher as it was revealed that Raw Fury would take over, especially for the upcoming sequel.

Indie game publisher Raw Fury announced a new partnership with Gameclaw Studio to publish both the original Regions Of Ruin game and its sequel. The original has already been out since 2018, but that doesn't change the fact that publishing and distribution can change hands. This is more impactful for the upcoming sequel, Which at the moment doesn't have a set release date planned. More info will be coming out in the near future, however.

Regions Of Ruin

Ever wonder what would happen if Kingdom met a broad, skill based open world RPG? Regions of Ruin is a 2D side-scrolling RPG with town-building where you are introduced to an open world that progressively challenges your hero and settlement the further you delve into the vast continent. You will discover a foreboding land ravaged by hundreds of years of hardship. Where, kingdoms have risen and fallen, settlements have been laid to waste and overrun by warring groups, and great mysteries lay hidden and waiting to be unearthed – assuming you can defeat their jealous guardians.

Regions Of Ruin 2

Explore a rich and unique open world in this Adventure RPG. Uncover lost dwarven ruins, build a new society and re-establish dwarven kind. Enter a vibrant open world as a Dwarven hero to take on the task of reclaiming forgotten lands and ruins. Conquer the over-world of its rich resources and delve into the depths to uncover the secrets behind your ancient past. In this sequel you'll find a vast improvement to the landscapes and ambience of the game's environments as well as a more versatile combat and skills system. Regions of Ruin offers a unique side scroller experience in that you have the freedom to roam an open world similar to Elder Scrolls' classics Oblivion or Skyrim. Explore, loot and discover hundreds of unique areas and quests at your pace.

