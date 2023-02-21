Rayquaza Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: February 2023 Using our Rayquaza Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players, you can take down this fan-favorite Dragon/Flying-type using Ice-type Pokémon.

The upcoming Primal Rumblings event in Pokémon GO is bringing a new Dragon-type raid rotation to the game. The main draw is the return of Rayquaza in Tier Five Raids as well as the return of Legendary pair Latias and Latias in Mega Raids. This is all happening ahead of this weekend's Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn, which is set to be one of the biggest events in the history of the game. First, today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Rayquaza in Tier Five Raids. Let's get into it.

Top Rayquaza Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Rayquaza counters as such:

Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Shadow Weavile: Ice Shard, Avalanche

Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Ice Beam

Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Mega Glalie: Frost Breath, Avalanche

Mega Abomasnow: Powder Snow, Weather Ball

Glaceon: Frost Breath, Avalanche

Weavile: Ice Shard, Avalanche

Kyurem: Dragon Breath, Glaciate

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Rayquaza with efficiency.

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Ice Beam

Avalugg: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Jynx: Frost Breath, Avalanche

Hisuian Avalugg: Powder Snow, Blizzard

Aurorus: Frost Breath, Weather Ball

Beartic: Powder Snow, Ice Punch

Vanilluxe: Frost Breath, Blizzard

Articuno: Frost Breath, Ice Beam

Piloswine: Ice Shard, Avalanche

Mr. Rime: Ice Shard, Ice Punch

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Rayquaza can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Be sure to use only Ice-type moves, as Rayquaza has a double weakness to Ice-types as a Dragon/Flying-type Pokémon.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Rayquaza will have a CP of 2191 in normal weather conditions and 2739 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!