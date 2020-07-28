Razer & 343 Industries Partner Up For Halo Infinite Gear

Razer and 343 Industries announced today that they've formed a new partnership to create gaming peripherals centered around Halo Infinite. As you might suspect, the deal will have Razer creating a line of controllers, mice, keyboards, headsets, and other gear featuring the game's official branding and art style. That way you can get your game on when it drops this holiday season whether it be on PC, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X. No designs or mockups have been released yet, and as of right now all we know is that they will be released sometime in Q4 2020. Whether that's going to be on the same date as the game or a little bit ahead of the release is unknown. We got a couple of quotes below from both companies from today's announcement. Hopefully, they'll show us some images of what's to come before October so we have an idea.

"Razer is the perfect partner to help us deliver the premium gear we know our Halo players are looking for. The Halo Consumer Products team is focused on bringing the Halo universe to life and into the hands of our community," says Kiki Wolfkill, Head of Halo Transmedia at 343 Industries. "We're thrilled to be partnering with Razer to create this line of high-quality peripherals that embody the Halo brand while also delivering on the performance our fans expect across multiple platforms." "Halo Infinite is among the most anticipated games this year, with a rich community that's been yearning for custom gear," says Bob Ohlweiler, VP and General Manager of Razer USA. "Halo has a rich and powerful franchise history, and Razer is honored to be working with 343 Industries and Xbox to support its launch and the fan community."