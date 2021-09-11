Razer Releases Basilisk V3 Customizable Gaming Mouse

Razer dropped a brand new gaming mouse this week into the product line as gamers can now get their hands on the new Basilisk V3. This particular design was created to have advanced customizability for the best kind of control over how you choose to play, with 10+1 programmable buttons and an intelligent scroll wheel that will allow you to swap between modes. It also comes with their Focus+ 26K DPI Optical Sensor for the best possible accuracy, and the customizable Chroma RGB lighting built throughout the mouse. You can read more about it below as you can buy it today via their website and select retailers for $70.

Gamers can enjoy full control with a variety of customization options presented in the Basilisk V3 through both hardware and software implementations. The Basilisk V3 sports the newly engineered, smart Razer HyperScroll Tilt Wheel for a seamless and unparalleled scrolling experience. Users can enable it to automatically shift between modes, or toggle between three additional unique modes – Tactile Scrolling, Smart-Reel, and Free-Spin Scrolling.

Tactile Scrolling Mode: For high-precision and distinct notched scrolling, ideal for cycling through weapons or skills.

Smart-Reel Mode: Enabled via Razer Synapse, the scroll wheel automatically shifts from tactile to free-spin mode when you scroll faster.

Free-Spin Scrolling Mode: For smooth, high-speed scrolling, perfect for covering content quickly or emulating repeated game commands.

The Basilisk V3 scroll wheel also features Virtual Acceleration, which increases the mouse's scroll speed the faster it's spun, allowing navigation through lengthy documents and articles at an even quicker rate. Virtual Acceleration can be toggled through Razer Synapse, giving the user another way to further make the Basilisk V3 their own. With 10 easy-access buttons and 1 customizable profile-switch button underneath the mouse, quick essential actions like push-to-talk, ping, macros and secondary functions can be re-programmed to each mouse button. Profiles can also be saved and switched seamlessly between programs and with up to five on-board memory profiles, you can properly game anywhere, anytime.

The Basilisk V3 is upgraded with 11 Razer Chroma lighting zones all over the mouse and an underglow that sweeps around the form to bask the mouse in a glorious Chroma RGB glow with over 16.8 million colors and countless lighting effects. With currently over 150 Chroma-integrated games, its lighting will intelligently sync and interact with in-game events.