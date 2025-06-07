Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Razer, Video Games | Tagged: Phantom Collection

Razer Reveals Brand-New Phantom Collection Items

Razer has an all-new set of items for gamers who love to have everything lit up, as the Phantom Collection has unveiled several items

Article Summary Razer unveils the Phantom Collection, featuring bold green colorways and advanced RGB lighting.

Basilisk V3 Pro 35K mouse boasts a translucent chassis, 12-zone Chroma RGB, and customizable controls.

BlackWidow V4 75% keyboard debuts with translucent keycaps, hot-swappable sockets, and enhanced RGB effects.

Barracuda X Chroma headset and Firefly V2 Pro mat deliver immersive audio and vibrant, customizable lighting.

Razer showed off a brand new collection of gaming accessories this week, as they have a new design in the Phantom Collection. As you can see from the image here, they have created a sort of new colorway that will adorn four specific items, giving them a brighter lighting and green color preference. We have more info on all four items for you below as they are currently available online.

Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K – Phantom Green Edition

Powered by Razer Chroma RGB, the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K – Phantom Green Edition features a 12-zone Chroma lighting system with full underglow that delivers vibrant, immersive lighting effects that respond to gameplay. Its new translucent chassis enhances RGB customization, unlocking a new dimension of visual expression.Retaining its iconic shape favored by millions of gamers worldwide, the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K is equipped with the Razer Focus Pro 35K Optical Sensor, Razer Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3, Razer HyperScroll Tilt Wheel, and 13 programmable controls. This high-performance mouse delivers unmatched precision, ergonomic control, and limitless command customization—perfect for gamers who demand peak performance.

BlackWidow V4 75% – Phantom Green Edition

Embodying the perfect harmony of gaming performance and customization, the BlackWidow V4 75% – Phantom Green Edition features a brand-new translucent chassis while retaining all the hallmarks of a premium mechanical keyboard. It includes a gasket-mounted plate, tape-enhanced PCB with hot-swappable sockets, dual-layer sound dampening foam, factory-lubricated plate-mount stabilizers, and Razer Orange Tactile Mechanical Switches Gen-3.This striking new colorway debuts translucent ABS keycaps that amplify Chroma RGB lighting, enhanced with a 2-side underglow and per-key illumination. The result is a visually stunning centerpiece that transforms any setup into a next-level desktop experience. Every detail reflects Razer's relentless pursuit of innovation, empowering gamers with tools built for peak performance and style.

Barracuda X Chroma – Phantom Green Edition

The Razer Barracuda X Chroma – Phantom Green Edition boosts Razer Chroma RGB to new heights, blending immersive audio performance with captivating visual flair. Featuring six zones of fully customizable RGB lighting via Razer Chroma Studio or the Razer Audio App, gamers can personalize their headset and sync across 300+ Chroma-integrated games for a truly immersive experience.Designed for all-day comfort, the headset retains its ergonomic, lightweight build with swivelling ear cups and breathable memory foam cushions. Powered by Razer's TriForce 40mm drivers, it delivers rich, detailed sound across the full frequency range. The detachable Razer HyperClear Cardioid Mic, ensures crystal-clear communication. Whether at home or on the move, enjoy flawless audio with a bold new look that is built to stand out.

Firefly V2 Pro – Phantom Green Edition

The Razer Firefly V2 Pro – Phantom Green Edition redefines desktop aesthetics as the world's first fully illuminated LED-backlit gaming mouse mat—now with a bold new look. Crafted for gamers who demand both innovation and style, the new translucent design reveals the intricate details of the internal printed circuit board (PCB), giving the mat a futuristic, high-tech appeal.Its micro-textured surface ensures precise sensor tracking for peak performance, while the fully illuminated design delivers vibrant, immersive lighting effects. With Razer Synapse, users can unlock advanced lighting customization across multiple zones, syncing seamlessly with the rest of their Chroma-enabled gear to create a cohesive and captivating setup.An integrated USB 2.0 passthrough port allows for convenient connectivity—perfect for plugging in the Razer HyperSpeed dongle from the Basilisk V3 Pro 35K – Phantom Green Edition, completing the ultimate wireless setup.

