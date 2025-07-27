Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Razer, Video Games | Tagged: Core X V2, hunderbolt 5 Dock

Razer Reveals Core X V2 and Thunderbolt 5 Dock

Razer has two new itmes on the market for PC gamers looking for an upgrade, as they unveiled the Core X V2 and Thunderbolt 5 Dock

Article Summary Razer launches the Core X V2 eGPU enclosure, supporting full-sized NVIDIA and AMD graphics cards.

The new Thunderbolt 5 Dock offers 11-in-1 connectivity, triple 4K display support, and 8TB of SSD storage.

Thunderbolt 5 enables ultra-fast 120Gb/s data transfers and seamless multi-device workflows for gamers.

Both devices are designed for easy plug-and-play upgrades, bringing desktop-class power to laptops.

Razer recently revealed two new items for PC gamers to upgrade their setup, as the Core X V2 and the Thunderbolt 5 Dock are on the market. The Thunderbolt 5 Dock is an upgrade from the previous model, offering more ports, along with an 8TB storage drive that appears to be interchangeable in case you need more storage. Meanwhile, the Core X V2 has been designed to give you more power to your graphics without having to tear your PC apart and put in a new card, utilizing NVIDIA GeForce or AMD Radeon for your hub. We have more details on them both for you below, as the Dock is going for $400 and the Core is going for $350.

Razer Thunderbolt 5 Dock

The Razer Thunderbolt 5 Dock is engineered to meet the evolving demands of modern workstations and gaming environments. With support for triple 4K displays, ultra-fast data transfer, and integrated storage, the dock consolidates multiple functions into a single, efficient hub. From creative professionals handling large media files to gamers seeking a clean, high-performance setup, the dock's comprehensive port selection and Thunderbolt Share functionality make it a versatile solution for multi-device workflows.

Triple 4K Display Support: Supports up to three 4K displays at 120Hz, delivering smooth, immersive visuals for both productivity and entertainment.

Thunderbolt 5 Bandwidth: Offers ultra-fast data transfer speeds of up to 120Gb/s, enabling low-latency performance across connected devices.

Storage and Sharing: Expands beyond the PC with up to 8TB of integrated SSD storage for rapid file access, while Thunderbolt Share enables seamless file transfers and multi-PC control with KVM-like functionality—enhancing multitasking and workspace efficiency.

Connect and Control – A Port for Everything: A single Thunderbolt 5 cable delivers expansive 11-in-1 connectivity for high-refresh monitors, gaming peripherals, external storage, and input devices. With multi-generation device support, it ensures seamless integration of both modern and legacy hardware while minimizing cable clutter for a cleaner, more efficient workspace.

Power Delivery: Equipped with a 250W power adapter capable of delivering up to 140W to connected laptops, supporting even the most power-hungry systems.

Core X V2

The Razer Core X V2 is a next-generation external graphics enclosure engineered to deliver desktop-class performance to Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 5 and to select USB4 gaming laptops and handhelds, and other compatible devices. Designed for maximum flexibility and raw graphics power, it serves as a plug-and-play upgrade to transform your ultra-portable laptop into a desktop-class gaming, content creation, and future-ready setup.

Supporting full-sized PCIe graphics cards and standard ATX power supplies, the Core X V2 allows users to install the latest NVIDIA GeForce or AMD Radeon GPUs with ease. Thunderbolt 5 connectivity provides up to twice the bandwidth of Thunderbolt 4, enabling ultra-fast data transfer and seamless performance across a wide range of devices. Installation is fast and intuitive making it easy to unlock desktop-class graphics in minutes. The enclosure features a ventilated steel chassis and a built-in 120 mm fan that automatically adjusts based on system load. For users seeking advanced control, Razer Synapse software enables custom fan curve tuning to optimize cooling and acoustics.

