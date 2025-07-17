Posted in: Games, Pokémon, Razer, Video Games | Tagged: pokemon

Razer Reveals Four New Items For The Pokémon Connection

Razer unveiled four new items for the Pokémon fan who loves to game, as the Pokémon Connection is available right now online

Article Summary Razer launches Pokémon Collection with officially licensed gaming gear for fans and collectors.

The set features Pikachu and Kanto first partner Pokémon in vibrant, nostalgic designs.

Collection includes BlackWidow V4 X keyboard, Kraken V4 X headset, Cobra mouse, and Gigantus V2 mouse mat.

Each item blends Razer performance with iconic Pokémon style, available now from Razer's website.

Razer has revealed a new set of gaming peripherals for Pokémon fans, as they unveiled the new Pokémon Collection this week. As you can see here, they have decked out with their most popular items with a special design featuring Pikachu, as well as several other original Pokémon from the series. Fans can get their hands on a new headset, keyboard, mouse, and mousepad, most of them clad in yellow to match. We have more details on the set for you here as they are on sale via the company's website right now.

Razer | Pokémon Collection

Featuring the iconic Pikachu and the beloved Kanto Region First Partner Pokémon—Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle—this vibrant lineup of PC gaming peripherals is crafted to resonate with both Pokémon Trainers and gamers alike. The result is a nostalgic yet modern collection that blends cultural relevance with collectible design and creative expression. Fans are invited to answer the call of adventure with the Razer | Pokémon Collection—a bold, officially licensed suite of high-performance PC gaming gear inspired by Pikachu and the original first partner Pokémon. Whether they identify as Trainers, gamers, or collectors, fans will find this officially licensed collection to be the perfect companion on the journey to be the very best. With four essential pieces—from mouse to headsets—it is designed to bring iconic style and immersive performance to any gaming setup.

Razer BlackWidow V4 X – Pokémon Edition: Designed for precision and control, this RGB mechanical gaming keyboard features 6 macro keys and clicky, tactile switches—ideal for mastering the moves of any Pokémon type, no matter how tough the battle.

Designed for precision and control, this RGB mechanical gaming keyboard features 6 macro keys and clicky, tactile switches—ideal for mastering the moves of any Pokémon type, no matter how tough the battle. Razer Kraken V4 X – Pokémon Edition: This wired RGB headset delivers immersive sound and a high-quality mic, helping users stand out from other Trainers while lighting up every step of their journey.

This wired RGB headset delivers immersive sound and a high-quality mic, helping users stand out from other Trainers while lighting up every step of their journey. Razer Cobra – Pokémon Edition: Engineered for lasting performance, this wired RGB gaming mouse features ultra-durable, ultra- precise optical switches—perfect for building a bond that clicks from the very start.

Engineered for lasting performance, this wired RGB gaming mouse features ultra-durable, ultra- precise optical switches—perfect for building a bond that clicks from the very start. Razer Gigantus V2 – Medium – Pokémon Edition: Optimized for fast, smooth movements, this soft mouse mat is the ideal partner for any setup— making every swipe highly effective.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!