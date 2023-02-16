Razer Unveils BlackWidow V4 Pro Gaming Keyboard Razer has a new gaming keyboard added to their lineup this week as players can get their hands on the BlackWidow V4 Pro.

Razer has unveiled a brand new gaming keyboard being added to their line this week, as players can now purchase the BlackWidow V4 Pro. The keyboard comes with a number of additions and improvements with a different kind of style that goes more for the casual gamer with a competitive edge, while also still working as an average everyday kind of keyboard. This particular brand comes with a Command Dial, dedicated macro keys, a comprehensive Chroma RGB lighting system, mechanical switches, and dedicated media controls. You can read more about it below, as its currently on sale for $230.

"This latest iteration in Razer's award-winning BlackWidow line of keyboards has a host of features to suit every gamer. The Command Dial gives advanced controls and shortcuts for desktop apps and in games. In addition, dedicated macro keys allow for complex actions to be executed with one button press during heated gameplay moments. The keyboard also boasts per-key Razer Chroma RGB lighting and a multi-zone RGB underglow lighting. This allows for near limitless customization options and in-game immersion."

"The Command Dial is preset with eight default modes, from window zooming to browser tab switching. Furthermore, users can program the dial with up to 100 Custom Modes, allowing them to map both clockwise and counter-clockwise action of the dial to their preferred action. For day-to-day use, users can program multiple application shortcuts, such as Photoshop brush size adjustment, timeline jogging, and more. Each mode can be toggled with a simple click of the Command Dial and easily identified by the color-coded backlight of the dial. There are five macro keys placed to the left of the main keyboard layout for easy access. These can be used to activate complex actions, all programmable either through Razer Synapse or with on-the-fly macro recording. Additionally, the keyboard boasts three macro keys along its edge, providing a total of 8 conveniently positioned macro keys on the keyboard."

"The BlackWidow V4 Pro is designed for all-out immersion through Razer Chroma RGB. The keyboard comes with per-key lighting, shining brightly through the transparent switch housing for a brighter, more vivid RGB effect. This is amplified by equally bright 38-zone underglow lighting, which is extended onto the magnetically attached plush leatherette wrist rest, giving even more RGB immersion to the user. Through Razer Synapse, users can not only synchronize all their Razer Chroma RGB enabled devices together, but also with other 3rd party Chroma Connect products. For gamers, there are over 200 Chroma-integrated games, where the RGB lighting reacts according to the actions or situations that are happening in-game. The keyboard features the latest generation of Razer's mechanical switches with the option of Green Clicky switches for tactile feedback, or Yellow Linear switches for a smooth and silent action. Both variants of the switches have undergone further testing and are now rated for up to 100-million keystrokes."