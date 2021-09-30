Razer Unveils Kiyo X & Ripsaw X For Streaming Content Creators

Razer unveiled two new items to help out content creators who do livestreaming as they showed off the Kiyo X and the Ripsaw X. Starting with the Kiyo X, this is a brand new update to their line of webcams as they have kept the design up upgraded the inner workings and made it outside a little more streamlined. Meanwhile, the Ripsaw X is an improved variation on their streaming accessories, providing you multiple options to send out the best possible signal to whatever platform you're on. The Razer Kiyo X USB webcam is currently on sale on their website for $80, while the Razer Ripsaw X plug-and-play capture card is currently being sold for $140. We have more details on both devices for you below.

A look at the Kiyo X USB webcam, courtesy of Razer.
The Razer Kiyo X USB webcam delivers the choice of either Full HD clarity or ultra-smooth 60FPS streaming, with either 1080p 30FPS or 720p 60FPS. With fully customizable settings in Razer Synapse, streamers can customize video settings on the fly while remaining sharp with built-in Auto Focus. The Razer Kiyo X comes with the complimentary Razer Virtual Ring Light software, a customizable lighting app that utilizes the PC monitor as a source of illumination, for optimized lighting during video calls and streams.

The Razer Ripsaw X dedicated capture card delivers brilliant video quality up to 4K resolution at 30FPS. Using both HDMI 2.0 and USB 3.0, it provides a near-zero latency connection with maximum detail for content from any compatible source device, including DSLRs and other hand-held cameras with HDMI output. The Ripsaw X offers a plug-and-play capture card solution without having to install hardware directly into your PC tower, and is compatible with popular streaming programs.

A look at the Ripsaw X plug-and-play capture card, courtesy of Razer.
