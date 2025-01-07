Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Razer, Video Games | Tagged: CES 2025

Razer Unveils Multiple New Gaming Items At CES 2025

Razer came to CES 2025 with a number of new innovations and reveals, including an improved gaming chair and their latest gaming laptop

Article Summary Razer unveils the ultra-thin Blade 16 laptop with RTX 5090 GPU and Ryzen AI processors.

Project Arielle offers the first gaming chair with integrated heating and cooling systems.

PC Remote Play turns mobile devices into gaming machines via Razer Nexus app.

The Razer Monitor Stand Chroma enhances workspace with RGB lighting and connectivity.

Razer arrives at CES 2025 this week and did not fail to bring some new goodies to check out, as they have several new gaming items for 2025. Among the new additions include the 2025 version of the Blade 16 laptop, two new gaming chair designs, PC Remote Play, a Chroma Dock, Light Bars, and more. We have the full rundown for you here about everything they have on display in Las Vegas this week.

Razer at CES 2025

Razer Blade 16

Building on over a decade long lineage of designing ultra-thin, high-performance gaming laptops, Razer has unveiled the next generation of Razer Blade 16, its thinnest gaming laptop ever. At only 0.59-inches thin, the new Blade 16 is packed with power, featuring up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU and AMD Ryzen 9 AI processors, it is designed for gamers who demand the best.

The Thinnest Razer Gaming Laptop Ever : Redesigned for superior mobility, the new Blade is up to 32% thinner than the previous generation and sports a new keyboard with an improved 1.5mm travel, for 50% more travel and an overall more enjoyable typing experience.

: Redesigned for superior mobility, the new Blade is up to 32% thinner than the previous generation and sports a new keyboard with an improved 1.5mm travel, for 50% more travel and an overall more enjoyable typing experience. Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU : Powered by NVIDIA Blackwell, GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs bring game-changing capabilities to gamers and creators. Equipped with a massive level of AI horsepower, the RTX 50 Series enables new experiences and next-level graphics fidelity. Multiply performance with NVIDIA DLSS 4, generate images at unprecedented speed, and unleash creativity with NVIDIA Studio. Plus, access NVIDIA NIM microservices – state-of-the-art AI models that let enthusiasts and developers build AI assistants, agents, and workflows with peak performance on NIM-ready systems.

: Powered by NVIDIA Blackwell, GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs bring game-changing capabilities to gamers and creators. Equipped with a massive level of AI horsepower, the RTX 50 Series enables new experiences and next-level graphics fidelity. Multiply performance with NVIDIA DLSS 4, generate images at unprecedented speed, and unleash creativity with NVIDIA Studio. Plus, access NVIDIA NIM microservices – state-of-the-art AI models that let enthusiasts and developers build AI assistants, agents, and workflows with peak performance on NIM-ready systems. Up to AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 Processor: For the first time ever, Blade 16 will feature AMD Ryzen AI processors, offering excellent performance and efficiency when working or gaming and powerful AMD Ryzen AI to accelerate AI-enabled applications.

For the first time ever, Blade 16 will feature AMD Ryzen AI processors, offering excellent performance and efficiency when working or gaming and powerful AMD Ryzen AI to accelerate AI-enabled applications. QHD+ 240Hz OLED Display: Experience sharp visuals and a high refresh rate with the ultra-fast 16-inch display. Capable of achieving an ultra-low 0.2 ms response time, visuals look crisp and clear even in motion.

Experience sharp visuals and a high refresh rate with the ultra-fast 16-inch display. Capable of achieving an ultra-low 0.2 ms response time, visuals look crisp and clear even in motion. The Blade Advantage: Precision milled from a single block of aluminum to form a rigid unibody chassis, anodized to provide greater resilience against the elements, and fitted with a bespoke vapor chamber cooling solution to provide superior cooling in an ultra-thin form.

Project Arielle

In a groundbreaking debut, Razer unveiled Project Arielle, revolutionizing comfort with the world's first Razer mesh gaming chair to feature integrated heating and cooling. Built upon the framework of the award-winning Razer Fujin Pro mesh gaming chair, this concept chair incorporates an innovative bladeless fan system designed to ensure optimal comfort, whether warming up or cooling down, without ever leaving the game.

Integrated Bladeless Fan System: Building on the exceptional breathability of our flagship mesh gaming chair, the Razer Fujin Pro, Project Arielle's integrated fan system ensures efficient power output, delivering smooth and continuous full-body airflow while keeping noise levels as soft as a whisper.

Building on the exceptional breathability of our flagship mesh gaming chair, the Razer Fujin Pro, Project Arielle's integrated fan system ensures efficient power output, delivering smooth and continuous full-body airflow while keeping noise levels as soft as a whisper. On-Demand Cooling: With three adjustable fan speeds for personalized cooling, Project Arielle's airflow enhances heat dissipation and can reduce the perceived temperature by 2°C to 5°C in dry environments, perfect for those in hotter climates.

With three adjustable fan speeds for personalized cooling, Project Arielle's airflow enhances heat dissipation and can reduce the perceived temperature by 2°C to 5°C in dry environments, perfect for those in hotter climates. On-Demand Heating: Additionally, Project Arielle is equipped with an advanced built-in heating system featuring energy-efficient PTC heaters that deliver up to 30°C of warm air, allowing gamers to enjoy reliable warmth even in the chilliest winter.

Additionally, Project Arielle is equipped with an advanced built-in heating system featuring energy-efficient PTC heaters that deliver up to 30°C of warm air, allowing gamers to enjoy reliable warmth even in the chilliest winter. Touch Panel Control: Easily accessible controls for adjusting temperature settings on the fly, with a quick-release connection system to keep the power cable secure.

PC Remote Play

Razer introduces PC Remote Play, transforming mobile devices into high-end gaming machines. By harnessing the power of the Kishi Ultra, this feature allows gamers to stream full-resolution games directly from PCs, optimized with Razer Sensa HD Haptics on Android devices for tactile feedback that enhances every gameplay moment. With seamless integration through the subscription-free Razer Nexus app, gamers can scroll through and launch all their PC games directly from their mobile device, and experience the full strength of their setup and the versatility of their PC game catalogue anywhere they go.

Razer Monitor Stand Chroma

Measuring 19.7 inches long and 8.27 inches wide, the Razer Monitor Stand Chroma elevates monitors to help keep workspaces organized. This ergonomic stand integrates seamlessly into any gaming battlestation or professional environment, with Razer Chroma RGB lighting and essential connectivity options housed in a sleek, space-saving design.

Ergonomic Viewing Angles: Built to improve posture and reduce neck strain, this monitor stand elevates screens to eye level for comfortable, extended viewing during long work or play sessions.

Built to improve posture and reduce neck strain, this monitor stand elevates screens to eye level for comfortable, extended viewing during long work or play sessions. Durable Construction: Its sturdy, anodized aluminum construction supports up to 44 pounds (20 kg), offering long-term durability with a sleek matte black finish. Anti-slip rubber pads ensure stability on any surface, while the convenient organizer shelf keeps essential accessories like laptops, phones, and stationery neatly stored but always within reach, transforming any desk into a well-organized, ergonomic workspace.

Its sturdy, anodized aluminum construction supports up to 44 pounds (20 kg), offering long-term durability with a sleek matte black finish. Anti-slip rubber pads ensure stability on any surface, while the convenient organizer shelf keeps essential accessories like laptops, phones, and stationery neatly stored but always within reach, transforming any desk into a well-organized, ergonomic workspace. Built-in Connectivity Hub: The built-in 4-port USB-C hub elevates convenience, centralizing connectivity through a single USB-C cable. This hub allows easy access to essential ports, including 2x USB 3.2 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Type-C, and 1x HDMI 2.0 to seamlessly connect a suite of monitors, peripherals, and other devices for an uninterrupted, streamlined experience that meets both work and play needs.

The built-in 4-port USB-C hub elevates convenience, centralizing connectivity through a single USB-C cable. This hub allows easy access to essential ports, including 2x USB 3.2 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Type-C, and 1x HDMI 2.0 to seamlessly connect a suite of monitors, peripherals, and other devices for an uninterrupted, streamlined experience that meets both work and play needs. Chroma RGB Lighting: With Chroma RGB lighting supporting 16.8 million colors and a variety of effects, this stand syncs seamlessly with other Chroma-capable devices to create a cohesive, immersive aesthetic. The remappable Chroma RGB button adds convenience, allowing users to cycle through lighting presets with a single touch or customize it to quickly launch applications, mute audio, or assign essential key binds—making it a true centerpiece for personalized control and style.

Razer Laptop Cooling Pad

Razer also unveiled a new Razer HyperBoost technology, enhancing Razer Blade laptop performance when used in conjunction with the Razer Laptop Cooling Pad. This innovative feature elevates system power limits beyond factory settings, utilizing advanced cooling technologies to enhance performance.

Enhanced System Performance: Facilitates increased power limits for superior responsiveness and higher frame rates.

Facilitates increased power limits for superior responsiveness and higher frame rates. Advanced Cooling Solutions: Supports elevated performance levels through efficient heat dissipation. By reducing system temperatures even further beyond what the vapor chamber cooling system can support, select Razer Blade models from 2023 and 2024 onwards are able to improve performance.

Supports elevated performance levels through efficient heat dissipation. By reducing system temperatures even further beyond what the vapor chamber cooling system can support, select Razer Blade models from 2023 and 2024 onwards are able to improve performance. Integrated Control: Fully compatible with select Razer Blade models, managed through Razer Synapse.

Handheld Dock Chroma

Razer also introduced the Razer Handheld Dock Chroma, setting new standards in handheld and mobile gaming device connectivity. This compact, versatile dock transforms mobile devices into powerful gaming consoles with expansive connectivity options. With a 6-in-1 design it further expands a users phone, tablet, or handheld with a solid gigabit ethernet connection and expanded port offerings.

6-in-1 Connectivity: Equipped with a gigabit ethernet port, multiple USB connections, and HDMI out, enabling a comprehensive gaming setup.

Equipped with a gigabit ethernet port, multiple USB connections, and HDMI out, enabling a comprehensive gaming setup. 100W Power Passthrough: Designed to charge devices quickly, keeping them ready for action at any moment.

Designed to charge devices quickly, keeping them ready for action at any moment. Rugged Portable Design: Constructed from durable aluminum, the dock is foldable for easy transportation.

Constructed from durable aluminum, the dock is foldable for easy transportation. Razer Chroma RGB Lighting: Features customizable RGB lighting options for added flair.

Razer Aether Standing Light Bars

Razer adds to the Aether Gamer Room line with the launch of the Razer Aether Standing Light Bars, further expanding immersive RGB gaming atmospheres once again. This latest addition features a Reversible Front-and-Back Dual Lighting for PC setups, enabling it to be oriented for direct user illumination or with wall-projecting ambience, simply by rotating the light bar on its base stand.

Dual Lighting Flexibility : Offers both front-facing and rear-projecting lighting options to match mood or functional lighting needs.

: Offers both front-facing and rear-projecting lighting options to match mood or functional lighting needs. Razer Chroma RGB: At the heart of the Aether Standing Light Bars is Razer Chroma RGB brightly powered by the 30 LEDs in each bar. With over 16.8 million colors and a myriad of lighting effects, the Chroma RGB integration transforms any gaming space into a dynamic and reactive environment, elevating the overall ambiance.

At the heart of the Aether Standing Light Bars is Razer Chroma RGB brightly powered by the 30 LEDs in each bar. With over 16.8 million colors and a myriad of lighting effects, the Chroma RGB integration transforms any gaming space into a dynamic and reactive environment, elevating the overall ambiance. Smart Home Compatible: Powered by the new universal standard of smart home connectivity, the Aether Standing Light Bars is designed to work with all other smart home devices and controllers supported by Matter. Users can also adjust settings and create automated routines with the Razer Gamer Room app, a simple, yet powerful tool that brings devices into one integrated ecosystem, facilitating an interconnected gaming environment.

Powered by the new universal standard of smart home connectivity, the Aether Standing Light Bars is designed to work with all other smart home devices and controllers supported by Matter. Users can also adjust settings and create automated routines with the Razer Gamer Room app, a simple, yet powerful tool that brings devices into one integrated ecosystem, facilitating an interconnected gaming environment. Streamlined Setup: Powered by a single USB-C power cable for operation, the Aether Standing Light Bars allow for a fuss-free, streamlined plug-and-play setup.

Iskur V2 X

Razer introduces the new Razer Iskur V2 X, an essential gaming chair designed to provide the core features of the award-winning Razer Iskur V2 at an accessible price point. Boasting a built-in lumbar arch and contoured high-density foam cushions, with a 152-degree recline, the Iskur V2 X elevate gamers seating experience with a gaming chair that's got all the essentials covered.

Core Ergonomics: Retains the integral lumbar support and high-density foam cushions from the Iskur V2, ensuring optimal posture and comfort during extended gaming sessions. The integrated lumbar support cradles the lower back, promoting a more neutral sitting position and reducing strain from long gaming sessions. The widened seat base of up to 545mm and high-density foam cushions, allow for better pressure distribution and caters to a variety of seating positions.

Retains the integral lumbar support and high-density foam cushions from the Iskur V2, ensuring optimal posture and comfort during extended gaming sessions. The integrated lumbar support cradles the lower back, promoting a more neutral sitting position and reducing strain from long gaming sessions. The widened seat base of up to 545mm and high-density foam cushions, allow for better pressure distribution and caters to a variety of seating positions. Adjustable Design: Features the 152-degree recline that gamers loved with the Iskur V2 and Enki Line, with adjustable 2D armrests, allowing for personalized comfort and support.

Features the 152-degree recline that gamers loved with the Iskur V2 and Enki Line, with adjustable 2D armrests, allowing for personalized comfort and support. Breathable Materials: Upholstered with multi-layered fibers for enhanced breathability and cooling even during long hours of gaming.

Upholstered with multi-layered fibers for enhanced breathability and cooling even during long hours of gaming. Sleek Aesthetic: Available in a stylish black finish that complements any gamer's space while providing superior comfort and support.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!