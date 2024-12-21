Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 663 Games, Leap Studio, Maple Leaf Studio, Realm Of Ink

Realm Of Ink Releases New December Update in Early Access

Going into the holidays, Realm Of Ink got a brand new update for the month of December, as the game is still in Early Access

Article Summary Realm Of Ink's December update adds new abilities, perks, and ink gem powers in Early Access.

Includes three new Ink Gem Powers and 21 new Perks, enriching gameplay customization.

Legendary Elixir System debuts with 25 elixirs boosting Ink Gem builds for transformation.

Join Red's quest against demon foxes in a world where fiction's boundaries blur.

Indie game developers Leap Studio and Maple Leaf Studio, along with publisher 663 Games, released a new update for Realm Of Ink for the month of December. It isn't a massive update; it is just a quick addition to the game as they continue to work on it in Early Access. Such as new abilities, new ink gem powers, new perks, etc. A nice gift for players who bought into this version of the game ahead of Christmas. We have more details of what's been added below along with the trailer.

December Update

Three New Ink Gem Powers: These powerful additions expand players' build options, bringing the total number of Ink Gem Powers to 37.

These powerful additions expand players' build options, bringing the total number of Ink Gem Powers to 37. New Abilities for All 9 Characters : Each of the nine characters receives one exclusive new Ability, further enhancing the diversity of their playstyles.

: Each of the nine characters receives one exclusive new Ability, further enhancing the diversity of their playstyles. 21 New Perks: These additions deepen the build diversity for players, increasing the total number of Perks to 185.

These additions deepen the build diversity for players, increasing the total number of Perks to 185. Legendary Elixir System: A brand-new feature introducing 25 exclusive Legendary Elixirs that significantly enhance specific Ink Gem builds—some to the point of transformational breakthroughs!

A brand-new feature introducing 25 exclusive Legendary Elixirs that significantly enhance specific Ink Gem builds—some to the point of transformational breakthroughs! Numerous quality-of-life updates to enhance the Early Access game experience.

Realm Of Ink

During the hunt for a cunning Fox demon, the heroine and expert swordsperson, Red, discovers that she is a fictional character within the short story collection called Realm of Ink. Only by unlocking the dark secrets of the Book Spirit will Red discover the truth of her existence and defy her fate. The story unfolds in a virtual realm called the Realm of Ink, where inhabitants unknowingly exist as mere fabrications within a fictional world. Controlled by the mysterious Book Spirit, they obediently follow predetermined fates, oblivious to their cyclical lives.

You will initially play as the swordsperson Red before progressively unlocking other characters. With the help of the ancient Scriptbound Fox and the immortal power of the mysterious Fox Blood, you will defeat four Bosses to reclaim your own destiny. During the journey, the long-lost Ink Gems are rediscovered, and the truth of the Book Spirit is gradually revealed. Soon, Red and others discover that they are just fictional characters in Realm of Ink. Everything seems to be destined: the old world will collapse while a new world is forming, and the awakened spirits will reshape their true selves amidst countless cycles of destruction. From the verdant Buddhist forests, the frigid enchanted Monkey Kingdom, and the gentle yet terrifying waterland to the ancient and reverent ruins of Mausoleum, each of the four themed stages is distinctive. But beware, behind the beautiful scenery, there are numerous lurking demons and hidden perils. What secrets lie in the pasts of the three protagonists and several dozen NPCs? Embrace the challenges and uncover the truths!

