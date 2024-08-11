Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 663 Games, Leap Studio, Maple Leaf Studio, Realm Of Ink

Realm Of Ink Releases New Devlog For Roles & Weapons

Check out the latest devlog for Realm Of Ink, as the developers go over the new weapons and characters roles you'll find in the game

Article Summary New devlog video released for Realm Of Ink, showcasing weapons and character forms by Leap Studio and Maple Leaf Studio.

Realm Of Ink's Early Access was postponed from May to Fall, with development updates ongoing to meet new deadlines.

Play as Red, an expert swordsperson, uncovering the dark secrets of the Book Spirit in a fictional world.

Explore four themed stages with unique challenges, defeat Bosses, and reshape your fate amidst lurking demons.

Indie game developers Leap Studio and Maple Leaf Studio, along with publisher 663 Games, released a new devlog video this past week for Realm Of Ink. The game, which was originally supposed to be out in Early Access back in May but got pushed back into the Fall, is slowly being worked on by the team to get back on track. Along with that work comes a new glimpse into its development, as they show off new weapons and character forms as part of the video above.

Realm Of Ink

During the hunt for a cunning Fox demon, the heroine and expert swordsperson, Red, discovers that she is a fictional character within the short story collection called Realm of Ink. Only by unlocking the dark secrets of the Book Spirit will Red discover the truth of her existence and defy her fate. The story unfolds in a virtual realm called the Realm of Ink, where inhabitants unknowingly exist as mere fabrications within a fictional world. Controlled by the mysterious Book Spirit, they obediently follow predetermined fates, oblivious to their cyclical lives.

You will initially play as the swordsperson Red before progressively unlocking other characters. With the help of the ancient Scriptbound Fox and the immortal power of the mysterious Fox Blood, you will defeat four Bosses to reclaim your own destiny. During the journey, the long-lost Ink Gems are rediscovered, and the truth of the Book Spirit is gradually revealed. Soon, Red and others discover that they are just fictional characters in Realm of Ink. Everything seems to be destined: the old world will collapse while a new world is forming, and the awakened spirits will reshape their true selves amidst countless cycles of destruction. From the verdant Buddhist forests, the frigid enchanted Monkey Kingdom, and the gentle yet terrifying waterland to the ancient and reverent ruins of Mausoleum, each of the four themed stages is distinctive. But beware, behind the beautiful scenery, there are numerous lurking demons and hidden perils. What secrets lie in the pasts of the three protagonists and several dozen NPCs? Embrace the challenges and uncover the truths!

