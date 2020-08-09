Red Bull Announces Solo Q League Of Legends Tournament

This week, Red Bull announced they'll be hosting a new esports event as they partner with Riot Games for the Solo Q League Of Legends Tournament. As you might suspect from the name, this will be a solo tournament where all of the games will be 1-v-1. The tournament will be taking place across the United States and Canada, with online qualifiers for all players in both countries opening up sometime this month. To celebrate the tournament announcement, the company has released a new Red Bull Solo Q Limited Edition can. Featuring League Of Legends champions Conqueror Alistar and Yasuo. The cans will only be available for a short time and include a special code on the tab that unlocks leaderboard access for Solo Q, a unique Summoner Icon, and other little gifts until August 31st.

Red Bull Solo Q allows fans to make their mark by bringing LoL players to new heights! In a world where LoL is traditionally played in a 5v5 team setting, Red Bull Solo Q will settle the score and showcase individual skill with a 1v1 gameplay format. Amateurs face-off in the top lane of Summoner's Rift and can claim victory by drawing 'First Blood' against opponents, destroying the opposing player's outer turret or achieving a 100-minion creep score first. Thousands of players will battle it out in multiple online 1v1 qualifiers kicking off later this summer to secure a spot in the respective U.S. and Canada Finals. Players can go from hometown hero to champion, receiving glory, prizes, and the coveted Red Bull Solo Q trophy. "As a proud partner of the LCS, Red Bull always looks to impress and raise the bar for our fans year after year," said Matt Archambault, head of NA esports partnerships and business development at Riot Games. "In celebration of this unique competition experience for our respective communities, we're also delighted for the first-ever Red Bull Solo Q Limited Edition cans to come to market."