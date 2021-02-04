Red Bull Launches Several AR Games Under "Discover Your Wiiings"

Red Bull revealed this week that they have launched a new series of AR games with a few celebrities under the name Discover Your Wiiings. This series of games featuring five athletes sponsored by the company, which will be live starting today and running all the way through March 31st on the Red Bull AR App. The games will provide players with the opportunity to engage with custom AR experiences for a chance to win exclusive prizes. Some of those prizes include a custom activation surfboard, skateboard, custom computer case, Scott helmet and remote-control race car. Its an interesting little contest they've set up with some pretty cool AR titles, and the names they have on board (which you can read more about below) are impressive. Best of luck to all of you who decide to play the games, and who knows, maybe you'll walk away with more than just one if you're good enough.

Players must download the Red Bull AR app on their smart phone, select the athlete game of their choice, and unlock it by scanning a can or pack of Red Bull Energy Drink, Red Bull Sugarfree or Red Bull Zero (8.4 fl oz and 12 fl oz single serve can size; as well as 4- and 12-packs). Top scoring players of each game will win a grand prize with one of the athletes, a custom sport item or signature merchandise. Athletes with their own Red Bull AR game are gaming phenom Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, four-time World Champion surfer Carissa Moore, skateboarding sensation Zion Wright, motorsports legend Travis Pastrana and mountain biking standout Kate Courtney. The Discover Your Wiiings AR games feature a life-like visual effect, transporting the player onto a course designed specifically to each sport including gaming in an e-arena, surfing epic waves, skateboarding through a street skate park, racing across a dirt track and mountain biking through the rugged forest. The research and development of the game, preceding the launch eleven months prior, focused on applying computer vision techniques employed in manufacturing and robotic automation industries. Recognizing a Red Bull can with a significant amount of aluminum reflection and an undistinguished cylinder shape while stably tracking the can in 3D space was incredibly challenging to tackle for the engineers and developers. Behind-the-scenes the game is a combination of art and science, but for the player it transports them to new worlds while displaying points-scored for a chance to win once-in-a-lifetime prizing.