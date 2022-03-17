Red Bull Solo Q Returns For 2022 1-V-1 Tournament

Red Bull announced today they are bringing back the Red Bull Solo Q event once more for 1-v-1 League Of Legends battles. The company has had major success with these tournaments throughout the pandemic, so of course, they're going to bring them back. No official dates have been set for the tournaments to kick off, but it looks like they're going to be taking signups at the link above. We have more info below on the tourneys for those looking to enter this year's competition.

Red Bull Solo Q adds a unique twist to traditional League of Legends play. The format consists of 1v1 duels, where the player must draw "First Blood," take down the opponent's tower, or reach a 100-minion score to claim victory. This format tests players in a completely different way than the traditional 5v5 and also gives fans the opportunity to see champions and strategies they may not otherwise. Red Bull Solo Q is built for players who want to develop their solo skills and fans looking for fast, high-intensity battles.

The tournament circuit is kicking off in March, with national tournaments spread throughout the year and across 25 countries, alongside International Qualifiers in various regions giving players a second chance to progress. The champion of each event will earn the chance to reach the highest level of the competition, of the Red Bull Solo Q World Finals. The Red Bull Solo Q World Finals gives these players the biggest of stages to show their skills, following last year's highlight event which took place live at BMW Welt in Munich. At this year's Red Bull Solo Q World Finals players will battle for pride and notoriety, hoping to follow the footsteps of Red Bull Solo Q Champions who have continued their success in the League of Legends scene.

Each participating country will have multiple national qualifiers, taking place throughout the year. National qualifier winners will then head into a playoff stage that will crown one national champion. Players in the international qualifier will go through similar steps to identify those summoners that will head to the World Finals, where players from all over the world will battle for the title of Red Bull Solo Q 2022 champion, engraving their name in League of Legends history.