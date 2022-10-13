Red Bull Wololo: Legacy Reveals Details For LAN Finals

Red Bull has revealed details to their Age Of Empires II competition, Red Bull Wololo: Legacy, and what will happen during the 2022 finals. What we know so far is that the tournament will take place from October 21st-30th, with players competing across three different incarnations of the game at the transformed Castle Heidelberg in Germany. The event is set to highlight the top AOE I, AOE II, and AOE IV players from across the globe, including names already confirmed for the event like Kai "Liereyy" Kallinger, Hamzah "Hera" El-Baher, Darko "DuaT" Dautovic, and last year's winner, Ørjan "TheViper" Larsen. We got more info on the event for you below as you'll be able to watch it live on Red Bull's Twitch and YouTube channels across all eight days from 8am-4pm EST.

"Paying homage to the history of Age of Empires, Red Bull Wololo: Legacy invites the best players from across the globe to enter the ultimate medieval conquest and prove themselves in the biggest Age of Empires tournament to date. There have been many routes to qualification, spanning open qualifiers, community events, progression through official Microsoft and partner circuits, and direct invitations. Now the dust has settled, the final competitors have been chosen, and fans are ready to see the highest level of competitive Age of Empires."

"On October 21st-30th, competitors will battle in Castle Heidelberg for the crown live on Red Bull Twitch and YouTube. This year, expert host Riley "RLYKNGHT" Knight returns for his third Red Bull Wololo tournament alongside roving reporter Ellie "Ellie4k", and specialist Kevin "MapuTV" Kremser. Keaton "Aussie_Drongo" and "Winstons Waffles" will take the lead as casters for the AOE I tournament. Seasoned casters Sven "Nili" Reichardt, Dave "Dave" Burchett, Daniel "MembTV" Molina, and Tristan "T90" Berry will take up the reins as casters across the AOE II and AOE IV tournaments."