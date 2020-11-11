Red Bull's League Of Legends Solo Q Finals Will Take Place This Sunday

Red Bull revealed this week that their League Of Legends Solo Q Finals will be taking place this Sunday, November 15th. This is the culmination of events that have now become an eight-player playoff bracket to determine the best 1-v-1 amateur champion, with two different brackets for the United States and Canada. The event will broadcast live this Sunday on Twitch with the Canadian brackets going first at 9am PST, followed by the U.S. brackets happening at 3:30pm PST. You can read more about how the tournament will play out below.

The Red Bull Solo Q Finals is a culmination of the first Red Bull Solo Q event series in North America where thousands of amateur contestants have competed across the United States and Canada this past summer. The event series puts a twist on the traditional 5v5 League of Legends team match, pitting individual players against each other in a bracket of 1v1 duels to crown the best 1v1 LoL player.

"Red Bull Solo Q has brought together so many passionate fans and amateur players from across North America to compete in one of the most unique League of Legends tournaments ever," said Matt Archambault, head of NA esports partnerships and business development at Riot Games. "Through the LCS's continued partnership with Red Bull, we're excited to give players the experience of competing on a national stage and the opportunity to be crowned North America's first Red Bull Solo Q champion."

The action will unfold in real time during the Red Bull Solo Q Finals livestream. The live broadcast will feature a virtual set with elements of Summoner's Rift, interviews with the amateur League of Legends players, event commentary and much more. The League of Legends community can view the event live on Twitch on Sunday, November 15.