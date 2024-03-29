Posted in: Games, Indie Games, RedDeer Games, Video Games | Tagged: nZen

RedDeer Games Releases New Switch Meditation Game nZen

Do you need to center yourself while also carrying around a Nintendo Switch? RedDeer Games has a new title for you called nZen.

nZen is designed as a personal trainer for mindfulness exercises and meditation.

The game offers five inspirational programs with calming music or wave sounds.

Players can harness motivational quotes and two soothing background noises.

In what is probably one of the strangest gamer releases of the year, RedDeer Games has released a brand new meditation game for the Nintendo Switch called nZen. This is one of those titles that kind of a game if you think about it in broader terms, but in reality, it's basically an app that's designed to help you with everyday life. If meditation is the kind of thing you're into, that is. The game is a personal trainer that has been melded together with a series of mindfulness exercises that you can turn on whenever you feel like practicing meditation and occasional sitting poses. The entire purpose of it is to help center yourself, or calm yourself, possibly open up your creativity, all with some calming music in the background. We have more info about it below, as well as a brief trailer, as the game is available on the eShop today.

nZen

nZen will help you on your journey to finding yourself and understanding the world around you. Begin your contemplation, clear your mind, and let nZen guide you through the unexplored areas of your mind. Select one of the available inspirational programs prepared for various occasions. During each of them, you will be able to focus on a voice that will help you achieve your goal. Focusing on the energy flowing through your body or stimulating your creativity are just two examples of how nZen can help you. During your sessions, you can switch between two available background noises that will help you relax. A harmonious melody or the sounds of waves breaking against the shore. Choose the one that soothes you more and drift away into the depths of your mind.

Five different inspirational programs

Calming background sounds

Motivational quotes that will help you achieve your goal

