Redfall & Starfield Have Both Been Delayed Until 2023

Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda Game Studios revealed today they have pushed back both Redfall and Starfield until next year. Both games have been in development at the studio for a hot minute, and if we're being completely honest here, we didn't expect to see much of either game until at least the Fall considering how super-secret the respective teams have been keeping things under wraps. So the idea of getting this kind of news wasn't too surprising. The word came down this morning in the tweet you see below with very little information attached as to the reasoning.

We've made the decision to delay the launches of Redfall and Starfield to the first half of 2023. The teams at Arkane Austin (Redfall) and Bethesda Game Studios (Starfield) have incredible ambitions for their games, and we want to ensure that you receieves the best, most polished versions of them. We want to thatnk everyone for their excitement for Redfall and Starfield. That energy is a huge part of what inspires all of us every day and drives our own excitement for what we are creating. We can't wait to share our first deep dive into the gameplay for both Redfall and Starfield soon. Thank you for your support.

In the grand scheme of things, this really isn't too unexpected. There's been little info shared about Redfall since it debuted at E3 2021, not even a ton of leaked info, so it getting delayed wasn't that shocking, Starfield is a little more on the surprising end since we were seeing developer videos and whatnot, however, we had yet to see any kind of real gameplay. If Bethesda wants to take their time seeing as how we've gotten so little on both, all the better. At least then they can make both games what they want and not rushed to meet a deadline that, at the moment, doesn't matter much. Here's hoping the added time on both games gives their respective teams a little breathing room to make them great.