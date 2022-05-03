Redout 2 Confirms Release Date For Later This Month

Saber Interactive and 34BigThings have put an official release date for Redout 2 as the game will be coming out later this month. In what feels like a hyper version of what would happen if F-Zero had a kid with Star Wars Episode 1: Racer, this futuristic racing title will blister you with colorful lights, impressive sci-fi cars, and extreme tracks that will keep you busy for a long time trying to become the best. The game is set to be released on May 26th, 2022, for PC and all three major consoles.

Redout 2 is the biggest and fastest entry in the series yet, with more tracks than ever before. Strafe, tilt and boost your customizable hovership through dozens of mind-bending, jaw-dropping courses in a variety of game modes, including an expansive single-player campaign plus competitive online multiplayer for up to 12 players on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, and up to six players on Nintendo Switch. Speed & Control: With blazing-fast speeds of over 1,000 km/h and an intuitive driving system, Redout 2 is a blast to pick up and play, but truly rewarding for any who can master its super-high skill ceiling.

