Redout 2 Release Announced For PC & Consoles In 2022

Saber Interactive and developer 34BigThings announced that Redout 2 is on the way for PC and consoles sometime next year. Capitalizing on all of the things that made the original a standout, the devs have amped up the action in key areas and added a ton of new content to the game including robust multiplayer, better customization, and an in-depth career mode. Right now the game doesn't have a release window, just the idea it will be coming out next year. For now, enjoy the trailer and additional info below.

Redout 2 is the next generation of the hit series where racing through the dystopian wastelands of Earth is one of the galaxy's most popular sports. A tribute to classic AG racing legends like Wipeout and F-Zero, Redout 2 carries on this legacy with lightning-fast speed, adrenaline and action combined with stunning visuals and audio. Reach impossible speeds in exhilarating futuristic races across an expansive single-player campaign and competitive online multiplayer featuring in-depth controls, robust hovershipship customization, and a killer original soundtrack. Speed & Control: With blazing-fast speeds of over 1,000 km/h and an intuitive driving system, Redout 2 is a blast to pick up and play, but truly rewarding for any who can master its super-high skill ceiling.

Extensive Career Mode: Fly through hundreds of events across 36 unique racetracks – all of which are reversible! From Arena Races and Time Attacks to Last Man Standing and intense Boss Races, dart past the competition and dominate the finish line .

Competitive Multiplayer: Take on rivals in intense online multiplayer. Dive into fresh challenges with regularly added custom content and seasons featuring bonus aesthetic rewards.

Comprehensive Customization: Choose from 12 distinct chassis and fully customize your own hovership with an incredible selection of propulsors, stabilizers, rudders, intercoolers, flaps, magnets, wings, spoilers, rocket engines, paints and more !

Experience an original futuristic soundtrack from leading electronic artists like the legendary Giorgio Moroder and acclaimed talents such as Zardonic and Dance with the Dead, with tracks seamlessly and dynamically mixed based on real-time race data.

Create and share your best high-speed moments with Redout 2's Photo Mode.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Redout 2 – Announce Trailer (https://youtu.be/tWOfwYRju8o)