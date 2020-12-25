Regice Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: December 2020

Tomorrow, Saturday, December 26th, the final of three special December Raid Weekends will begin with the return of Regice. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Ice-type Legendary Pokémon, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Regice's 100% IVs.

Top Regice Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Regice counters as such:

Mega Charizard Y (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

Shadow Metagross (Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash)

Shadow Moltres (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Shadow Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Shadow Entei (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Reshiram (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Mega Charizard X (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)*

Shadow Charizard (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

Metagross (Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash)

Mega Houndoom (Fire Fang, Flamethrower)*

*Please note that only one Mega can be active at a time as of this writing. If you're planning on Mega Evolving a Pokémon, the best bet is the top-ranked choice of Charizard Y.

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Regice with efficiency.

Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Chandelure (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Moltres (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Blaziken (Counter, Blast Burn)

Darmanitan (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Lucario (Counter, Aura Sphere)

Rhyperior (Smack Down, Rock Wrecker)

Terrakion (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Heatran (Fire Spin, Flamethrower)

Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Regice is comparable to Regirock and will take four trainers with the top counters, but your best bet is to go in with between five to six to guarantee a win.

Catching Regice

Unfortunately, Registeel and Regirock have had me talking to you about crotches for two weeks now due to the weird placement of their circles. Regice is unlike those below-the-belt strikers.

Regice has a big circle placed slightly above the center of its face and it's quite easy to strike. Golden Razz Berries plus the circle lock technique should set you up for success here.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in twenty.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Regice will have a CP of 1784 in normal weather conditions and 2230 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!