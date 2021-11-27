Regice Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: November 2021

Regice will be back for a special Raid Hour tomorrow as part of the Mischief Unbound event in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM, raids will be taken over by this Rock-type Legendary Pokémon which can indeed be encountered in its Shiny form. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on Regice, perfect your catching strategy, and understand its 100% IVs.

Top Regice Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Regice counters as such:

Mega Charizard Y (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

Shadow Metagross (Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash)

Shadow Moltres (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Shadow Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Shadow Entei (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Terrakion (Smack Down, Sacred Sword)

Reshiram (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Mega Charizard X (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)*

Metagross (Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash)

Shadow Charizard (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Regice with efficiency.

Chandelure (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Moltres (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Blaziken (Counter, Blast Burn)

Darmanitan (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Lucario (Counter, Aura Sphere)

Rhyperior (Smack Down, Rock Wrecker)

Heatran (Fire Spin, Flame Thrower)

Emboar (Low Kick, Blast Burn)

Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Like Registeel, three trainers will be the minimum number to beat Regice, but this may be very difficult to pull off. If you cannot guarantee that those lobbying with you are using the top counters, my advice would be to enter with four at a minimum.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in twenty.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Regice will have a CP of 1784 in normal weather conditions and 2230 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!