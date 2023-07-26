Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Hidden Gems, pokemon, Regidrago

Regidrago Raid Hour Is Tonight In Pokémon GO: Hidden Gems

Regidrago Raid Hour goes down tonight in Pokémon GO, bringing this former Elite Raid-exclusive boss to a wide audience with Tier Five raids.

Tonight is Regidrago Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. Just like with last week's Regieleki Raid Hour, tonight's Regidrago-focused event is the first-ever Raid Hour focused on this Dragon-type Galarian Legendary. Previously, Regidrago was an Elite Raid boss. This meant that you had to go to Regidrago Raids in person to defeat and hopefully catch it. Now, with Regidrago starring in its first-ever Tier Five Raid rotation this week and Raid Hour today, it has become widely available for Trainers to catch in Pokémon GO. While you should note that Shiny Regidrago is not yet available, this will be many Trainers' first crack at catching Regidrago at all.

Also happening this week in Pokémon GO is the annual Adventure Week event, which starts tomorrow. My tip is to study the details of the event so you can prepare for it during tonight's Raid Hour, perhaps by hatching Eggs to clear out your stash so you can start fresh with the event. Here's what's happening for the Adventure Week 2023 event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time Shiny Pokémon debut: This is an awesome one, as usual for this annual fan-favorite event. Amaura and Tyrunt, the Fossil Pokémon from the Unova region, will be available in both the wild and in Eggs in Pokémon GO for the first time.

This is an awesome one, as usual for this annual fan-favorite event. Amaura and Tyrunt, the Fossil Pokémon from the Unova region, will be available in both the wild and in Eggs in Pokémon GO for the first time. Mega Raid debut: Tyranitar debuts in Mega Raids.

Tyranitar debuts in Mega Raids. Wild spawns : Omanyte, Kabuto, Aerodactyl, Lileep, Anorith, Cranidos, Shieldon, Tirtouga, Archen, Tyrunt, and Amaura.

: Omanyte, Kabuto, Aerodactyl, Lileep, Anorith, Cranidos, Shieldon, Tirtouga, Archen, Tyrunt, and Amaura. Eggs : Tirtouga, Archen, Tyrunt, and Amaura.

: Tirtouga, Archen, Tyrunt, and Amaura. Field Research task encounters : Omanyte, Kabutops, Cradily, Armaldo, Tyrunt, and Amaura.

: Omanyte, Kabutops, Cradily, Armaldo, Tyrunt, and Amaura. Raid rotation: Tier Five: Regidrago making its Tier Five debut after a stint in Elite Raids Mega Raids: Mega Tyranitar – Can be Shiny

Bonus Features: Niantic features "Aurora adventures," which they describe as: "Keep an eye on the horizon! Trainers will find a colorful surprise if they look to the skies during Adventure Week." Double XP for spinning PokéStops Half Hatch Distance 5x XP for spinning PokéStops for the first time. Collection Challenge: This will reward encounters with Tyrunt and Amaura

Timed Research : There will be Paid Timed Research and Free Timed Research. Here is how Niantic describes both: Paid Timed Research: "For US$2.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access event-exclusive Timed Research. Complete research tasks related to exploring to earn two Incubators, a Super Incubator, and encounters with event-themed Pokémon! Please note that Timed Research expires. The Timed Research tasks and their rewards will disappear on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins. The Adventure Week Timed Research Ticket will only be available in the in-game shop from Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time." Free Timed Research: "Free event-exclusive Timed Research will also be available. This Timed Research will ask Trainers to choose between exploration- and research-focused tasks. Please note that Timed Research expires. The Timed Research tasks and their rewards will disappear on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time."

