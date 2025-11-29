Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Atlant Games, Reign of Guilds

Reign of Guilds Has Been Released For Free on Steam

Youc an play the game Reign of Guilds, a spiritual successor to the old-school fantasy, completely free right now on Steam

Article Summary Reign of Guilds is now free to play on Steam, inspired by classics like Ultima Online and EverQuest.

Explore a massive open world with 100 sq. km, 4 counties, 12 castles, world bosses, and dynamic challenges.

Customize your character with 14 professions, over 100 vocational skills, 50+ spells, and 1,000 gear items.

Shape the in-game economy and world by trading, crafting, questing, and competing for dominance with players.

Indie game developer and publisher Atlant Games has released their latest game, Reign of Guilds, completely free on Steam this week. The team has referred to this dark medieval MMORPG as one "born from the old-school foundations of games like Ultima Online and EverQuest."We have the latest trailer and info on the game here as you can head to Steam and play it right now.

Reign of Guilds

Reign of Guilds today features an open world spanning 100 square kilometers, with 4 counties, 12 castles ready to be conquered, dozens of enemy types, and 10 unique world bosses. Players can master 14 vocations, unlock over 100 vocational skills, and wield more than 50 devastating spells. Gear up with 1,000+ equipment items of varying rarity and stats to create your perfect build. Choose from 14 available professions and create your unique build using hundreds of skills, spells, and thousands of equipment items with various enchantments and a deep quality system. Dynamically adjust your build to suit your needs with the help of buffs and items that are not tied to specific professions.

Every action you take will change the world for other players: trading with NPCs will affect their prices, completing quests will alter rewards, and killing mobs will impact their population. Keep in mind that you're not the only one doing this, so to secure a better life, you'll need to find and protect distant traders, hidden quests, and unknown monster lairs. Gather and refine raw materials into valuable components. Create high-value post-materials and discover recipes for brewing powders, crafting, or enchanting. Become a blacksmith, weaponsmith, or enchanter, and forge an item of the highest quality—if, of course, all the ingredients are top-notch (recipes, craftsmanship, tools, and crafting stations). Rise to the top and dominate the crafting and trading market, or supply your guild with the best gear.

