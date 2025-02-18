Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Thunderful, Video Games | Tagged: Reignbreaker, Studio Fizbin

Reignbreaker Reveals Free Demo Along With Release Date

Reignbreaker has confirmed its release date happening in March, while also revealing a free demo will be out for Steam Next Fest

Article Summary Reignbreaker launches a free demo during Steam Next Fest, offering an early game preview.

Mark your calendars: Reignbreaker drops March 18, 2025, exclusively on PC via Steam.

Dive into a high-tech medieval dystopia, overthrowing the Queen's regime as Clef.

Master customizable combat with motorized javelins in hand-crafted, trap-laden levels.

Indie game developer Studio Fizbin and publisher Thunderful Publishing have confirmed the release date for Reignbreaker and confirmed that a free demo is happening. First off, the free demo launches today and will be available throughout Steam Next Fest, offering up an early look at the game near the beginning. Second, the official release date will be March 18, 2025, as it will launch on PC via Steam. Along with the news, we have the latest trailer for you to watch above.

Reignbreaker

Deep within the gothic sprawl of the Queen's grand Bastion, thou art Clef. You and thy band of rebels are a riotous glitch in the Queen's meticulously orchestrated system. Dash and smash through legions of hostile high-tech medieval machines to breach the inner sanctums of the Bastion – bombard guarded chambers, armored vaults, and ancient crypts. Each hand-crafted level within the fortress holds secrets, traps, and unimaginable hoarded wealth. The punk spirit roars within thy veins. Shatter the Bastion's defenses, lay bare its arcane truths, and paint its walls with rebellion.

Surrender to the grave is not in thy creed. Each defeat offers the chance to equip yet another javelin in thy ever-growing arsenal. Unlock dozens of new weapons as you play. Experimentation rewards – rise again, stronger and more determined. The Queen's bootlicking lap dogs defend her Bastion from within, protecting artifacts that would grant you powerful boons – good thing you've got the key. Parley with feisty Loyalists, jaded soldiers, self-serving mercenaries, and haughty aristocrats – learn what makes them tick. Deeper down, in the hidden corners of the Bastion, you may even find allies willing to help… provided you've got the coin.

Explosive, customizable combat with a growing arsenal of motorized javelins and power-ups.

Fast-paced and thrilling gameplay that rewards flashy combos, counters, and heavy hits.

A gripping story of rebellion and resilience set in a high-tech medieval dystopia.

Beautifully hand-crafted levels filled with enemies, traps, and hidden treasures.

