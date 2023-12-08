Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Emberstorm Entertainment, Fireshine Games, Reka

REKA Will Launch Into Steam Early Access In Q2 2024

Fireshine Games and Emberstorm Entertainment confirmed that REKA is coming to Steam Early Access, but not for another six months.

Article Summary REKA's Steam Early Access release is set for Q2 2024 by Emberstorm Entertainment.

As Baba Jaga, players will shape their witch's powers and journey in an enchanted world.

Build and customize a mobile cottage, brew potions, or cast curses in a rich, magical realm.

New gameplay trailer released; more details available below including game features.

Indie game developer Emberstorm Entertainment and publisher Fireshine Games announced today that REKA is coming to Steam's Early Access. The game will have you starting your own journey as the powerful folklore witch Baba Jaga, as you start your journey to becoming the legend of lore. With a chance for you to customize what kind of a witch you will become as you progress. The one downside to this announcement is that the team isn't even going to release the game until sometime in Q2 2024. So we have no clue as to when it will officially drop. We have more info for you below about the game, along with the latest trailer released with the announcement.

Begin your journey under the tutelage of the powerful witch Baba Jaga and forge your own path in the inviting yet eerie world around you. Build and customize your enchanted ambling cottage, a haven from an unpredictable, sometimes dark world, and a personal place to practice your magic. Discover yourself in this enchanting journey with fully customizable character creator tools. Harness the power of nature and earthly spirits to become a powerful creator and wielder of magic. Journey through a deep and diverging land of forests, swamps, and villages, discovering animals, spirits, and numerous secrets on your way.

Brew magical medicines to heal and aid local villagers, or conjure curses and poisons for more ominous needs, should you choose… Explore deep and diverging forests, swamps, and villages for materials and supplies, find and tame various animals, grow your magical abilities, discover secrets, and complete quests. You'll never be far from home, as your self-built, chicken-legged cottage companion will join you on your adventure. Build and customize your enchanted, ambling home and make it yours by decorating and customizing it with new crafting stations, furniture, and decorations.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!