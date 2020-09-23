ReKTGlobal Announces New Celebrity Investor In Top Dawg

This morning, ReKTGlobal revealed that the company has a new celebrity investor as Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith has joined the esports group. Tiffith joins Steve Aoki, Nicky Romero, Tainy, Landon Collins, Rudy Gobert, and Taylor Fritz as part of the ownership team to oversee pro esports organizations Rogue and London Royal Ravens. No word was given as to how much he invested in the organization or what his percentage of ownership is now compared to the others. Nor does it really specify what he'll be doing as part of that team as to whether he'll see a return or be active or is simply there to watch it grow. We got a couple quotes from the announcement for you here.

"Anthony is a trailblazer in the music industry and an incredible addition to the ReKTGlobal ownership team," said Amish Shah, co-founder of ReKTGlobal. "He has a strong business acumen, a propensity for finding and grooming hip-hop's biggest artists, and an understanding of how to balance artistic integrity, all while achieving massive commercial success. He even goes above and beyond for his community, like recently covering rent for over 300 L.A. families. That passion for both talent and community is something we really admire and respect, and we couldn't be more honored to welcome him to the ReKTGlobal family as we continue to bridge the gap between the world of esports and entertainment." "Esports is a hot industry and one I've wanted to break into for a long time, but until now, never found the right partner to make it worth it. ReKTGlobal was that game changer for me," commented Tiffith. "Along with some of the most exciting teams in esports, ReKTGlobal's vision, power and hustle is undeniable, and I know we'll do great things together to take over the hip-hop and esports world."