ReKTGlobal Names Brad Sive As The Company's New CRO

This morning, ReKTGlobal revealed that they have hired a brand new Chief Revenue Officer to the company with Brad Sive. According to the announcement, Sive will spearhead strategic planning, digital marketing, sales, media buying, branding, and partnerships. He will also be put in a key position in helping guide ReKTGlobal through its current growth stage in support of its owned and operated subsidiaries and the esports teams Rogue and the London Royal Ravens. No details were released about what he would be making or the extent of the contract, we're guessing it's at least a two-year deal minimum. They chose will with Sive with 24 years of experience in the industry as he's one of the better people they could have put in that position. Here's a couple quotes from today's announcement.

"ReKTGlobal's mission of being a complete esports ecosystem is something that is long overdue in the industry. No one else brings all the elements of the gaming experience together quite like ReKTGlobal," said Sive. "We have an amazing opportunity to elevate fan engagement and the experience for fans, teams and the average gamer. Our goal is to close the gap and bring on partners across the entertainment, music and gaming industry that will not only grow Team Rogue and the London Royal Ravens globally, but our brand as a whole." "We are thrilled to welcome Brad Sive as our Chief Revenue Officer. For the first time in ReKTGlobal's 4-year history, we have taken the most critical step in creating a dedicated sales force for the entirety of the company, said Dave Bialek, CEO of ReKTGlobal. Over the past few years, we have built up an outstanding portfolio of assets which has raised our profile and benefitted our shareholders. The next stage will be devoted to monetizing those assets, increasing our revenues and continuing our march toward our definite, industry-leading position and to become a billion-dollar business.