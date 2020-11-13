ReKTGlobal Names Vikkstar Co-Owner Of London Royal Ravens

ReKTGlobal announced this morning that streamer Vikkstar has become a co-owner of the Call Of Duty League team London Royal Ravens. Vikram "Vikkstar" Singh Barn, who is a Call Of Duty mainstay in his own right with six tournament wins in Warzone, has officially bought into the team for an undisclosed amount. According to ReKT, he will be in charge of launch new content formats, merchandise, promotional activations, and host esports competitions. Essentially spreading the name of the team around the globe as they head into the 2021 season. We have quotes from all respective parties below about the new deal.

"Evolving from fan to co-owner is not something I thought I would ever accomplish," said Vikkstar. "When I started streaming, I set out to be competitive, produce fun content and create a community. Ten years later, I'll now apply that same passion in support of my local team, The Royal Ravens. Can't wait to see how fans respond to all theexciting plans we have ahead."

"When we searched the UK to see who could be the face of the London Royal Ravens, Vikkstar was the unanimous choice for what weare building with the brand going into the 2021 season and beyond," said Amish Shah, co-founder of ReKTGlobal. "Our fans love him, and this is a big win for the entire ReKTGlobal organization. We are thrilled to welcome him to the family as a co-owner and trusted partner."

"Vikram, otherwise known as Vikkstar, is the rarest of the rare in the streaming world,"commented Dave Bialek, CEO of ReKTGlobal. "With his passion for streaming, entrepreneurial spirit, engaging personality and diverse audience profile, we instantly knew he was the only choice to serve as the face of the London Royal Ravens. As we plan on doubling down on our efforts to grow the London Royal Ravens brand, we're looking to his guidance to lead us into the 2021 Call of Duty League season and the development of content that resonates with our diverse and rapidly growing fanbase in London, and throughout the world."