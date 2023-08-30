Posted in: Games, Gearbox Publishing, Video Games | Tagged: Relic Hunters, Rogue Snail

Relic Hunters Legend Confirmed For Early Access Steam Release

Relic Hunters Legend releases a new animated trailer while confirming the game will arrive on Steam in Early Access in September.

Developer Rogue Snail and publisher Gearbox Publishing have confirmed they will release Relic Hunters Legends on Steam in Early Access. The team released a brand new trailer for the game this morning, giving you a more colorful and animated look at the characters and the story of the game, almost like a Saturday morning cartoon intro. Along with the trailer came the Early Access release date, as you'll see the game pop up on September 25th, 2023. So, while we wait out the next month for it to arrive, enjoy the trailer below!

"Relic Hunters Legend is an in-development top-down looter-shooter featuring exciting, fast-paced gameplay, a variety of powerful equipment and weapons with tons of customizable options, and a diverse cast of rowdy Rebels with different skills and abilities that you can fine-tune to match any playstyle!"

Be A Rebel – A vibrant, lore-rich world with an equally colorful and unique cast of characters, each with their own abilities, playstyles, and personalities.

A vibrant, lore-rich world with an equally colorful and unique cast of characters, each with their own abilities, playstyles, and personalities. Power Up – Explore a variety of highly re-playable missions as you comb your way through the universe, gathering powerful loot and facing off against intergalactic threats. With a wide range of weapons, gear, and skills to unlock and suit the way you play, Relic Hunters Legend is fun to learn and challenging to master.

Explore a variety of highly re-playable missions as you comb your way through the universe, gathering powerful loot and facing off against intergalactic threats. With a wide range of weapons, gear, and skills to unlock and suit the way you play, Relic Hunters Legend is fun to learn and challenging to master. Adventure Awaits – There are many ways for players to experience this new world. They can dive in solo to experience the Story Mode; group up with friends in the online co-op mode, or meet new fellow Hunters in missions designed for up to four players.

There are many ways for players to experience this new world. They can dive in solo to experience the Story Mode; group up with friends in the online co-op mode, or meet new fellow Hunters in missions designed for up to four players. Take Back Time – Play as the mysterious character Seven and unlock all the playable Relic Hunter characters in the single-player Story Mode campaign. Uncover a story about time travel, lost memories, and friendship while facing off against the tyrannical Duke Ducan and his evil minions.

