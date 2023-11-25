Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: ESDigital Games, Remedium, Sobaka Studio

Remedium Releases New Update Ahead Of Act 2's Launch

ESDigital Games has a new update out now for Remedium, as they are preparing for the release of Act 2 before month's end.

Act 2 of Remedium to launch on November 30 in Early Access.

Latest update includes support for 11 different languages.

Remedium: A post-apocalyptic twin-stick shooter seeking a cure.

Indie game developer Sobaka Studio and publisher ESDigital Games have released a new update for Remedium ahead of the Act 2 release in Early Access. The game has been in Early Access for about two and a half months now, with small updates being added to improve it along the way. The most recent update adds language support for 11 different languages before they launch Act 2 on November 30. What's more, the team revealed the final installment of these acts will be coming in early 2024. In case you'd like to try the game out, we have more info on it for you below.

"It had been more than a century since the Grey plague devoured the whole continent and turned almost all inhabitants into mindless chimeras, spreading the infection to any remaining survivors who managed to find refuge behind the huge walls of the fortress cities. While foraging outside the city walls, you are attacked, and while surviving the fight, you become infected with only a short time to live before the disease takes over. Your only hope is to fight through the hordes of mutants and chimeras and find the cure before it's too late. With an arsenal of weapons at your disposal, you must survive the infected spawn's onslaught and master the art of alchemy to craft powerful potions, injections, and amalgams to boost your abilities in your search for the cure."

"Remedium is a fast-paced twin-stick shooter game in the grim post-apocalyptic Renaissance setting. It had been more than a hundred years since the terrible plague devoured the whole continent and turned almost everyone there into maddened mutants. Only a few survivors managed to find refuge behind the huge walls of the fortress cities. Although you are one of them, your luck has run out as you got infected while foraging outside the city walls. Now, your only hope is to fight through the hordes of mutants and chimeras and to find the cure."

